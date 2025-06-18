Angola Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow by 5.2% This Year, Before Recording an AAGR of 5.9% from 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport, Housing and Energy Infrastructure

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angola Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Angola to expand by 5.2% in real terms in 2025, before recording an average annual growth rate of 5.9% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport, housing and energy infrastructure projects.

The government is focused on transitioning from thermal to clean energy sources. It aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 66% in December 2024 to 73% by 2027. According to the estimates of the Ministry of Energy and Water, the country could harness 16.3GW of solar power and 3.9GW of wind power.

One of the country's largest solar developments involves the construction of 65 mini-grid networks with storage batteries in rural villages, facilitated by a $1.6 billion loan from Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM). In another boost to the industry's output, the government is also prioritizing electrification to ensure that half of its population, equivalent to over 16 million Angolans, have access to electricity by 2027. To achieve this target, it aims to add approximately 250,000 new electricity connections annually.



The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in the oil and gas sector, in line with the government's target to strengthen energy, boost domestic capacity and reduce dependence on fuel imports. Angola is making significant progress in strengthening its oil and gas downstream sector, with the goal of exceeding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in refining capacity through strategic investments and infrastructure development. Currently, the country imports AOA2.1 trillion ($2 billion) worth of refined petroleum annually and is striving to reduce this dependency by improving existing facilities and constructing new refineries.

Some of the key projects under development include the Cabinda Refinery, which is set to begin its first phase with a capacity of 30,000 bpd in July 2025 and expand to 60,000 bpd in its second phase; the Lobito Refinery, which is projected to become Angola's largest, with a capacity of 200,000 bpd by 2027; and the Soyo Refinery, under the Quanten Consortium, which aims for a target capacity of 150,000 bpd. To meet the anticipated growing demand, specially a projected 31% increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption by 2027, Angola is also expanding its distribution and storage infrastructure. This includes a new 60,300-ton storage facility and increased gas filling capacities.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Angola, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dn5r9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.