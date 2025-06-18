Kazakhstan Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 3.3%, Driven by Investments in Energy, Transport Infrastructure, and Industrial Park Projects

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kazakhstan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Kazakhstan to expand by 6.8% in real terms in 2025, supported by investment in the transport infrastructure and manufacturing projects.

The Ministry of National Economy reported in March 2025 that investment in fixed capital grew by 2.7% year-on-year (YoY) in the first two months of 2025, following an annual growth of 7.4% in 2024. Moreover, the volume of contraction works in the construction industry grew by 14.4% YoY in the first two months of 2025, following an annual growth of 16.7% in 2024. In March 2025, the Ministry of Transport announced that Kazakhstan plans to build and upgrade 13,000km of roads by 2030, to improve transportation across the country. Of the total, projects spanning 9,500km have already been approved and are moving forward.

New highway projects include Zhezkazgan-Karaganda, Aktobe-Ulgaisyn, Atyrau-Dossor; the projects also include bypasses around the cities of Saryagash, Rudny, and Kyzylorda, along with repair work on roads totaling 3,600km. The government also plans to construct and repair 5,000km of railways in 2025.

Key railway projects include the construction of a new line between Kyzylzhar and Moyinty; modernization of the Altynkol-Zhetygen section with double-track inserts; upgrades to the Beineu-Mangystau section with the construction and extension of receiving and delivery tracks; implementation of modern autoblocking systems on the Kyzylzhar-Saksaulskaya, Shalkar-Beineu, Kandyagash-Tobol, Alimbet-Nickeltau, and Aksu-Degelen-Zhana-Semey sections; and the reconstruction of 53 railway station.



Over the remaining part of the forecast period, from 2026 to 2029, the construction industry is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.3%, driven by investments in energy, transport infrastructure, and industrial park projects. In January 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Construction announced that Kazakhstan anticipates an investment inflow of KZT1.1 trillion ($2.2 billion) into its manufacturing sector in 2025.

The plan includes implementing 190 investment projects across key sectors such as mechanical engineering and ferrous metallurgy, along with the manufacturing of vehicle production, and household appliances, among others. The KIA Qazaqstan plant in the Kostanai Region is set to produce 70,000 cars annually, while a new household appliance factory in the Almaty Region will manufacture 75,0000 units each year.

Additionally, in February 2025, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan made an agreement with the chairman of the Board of Fujian Hengwang Investment Company to construct a metallurgical plant. This facility will be in the Jibek Joly Special Economic Zone in the Zhambyl Region and is expected to have a production capacity of three million tons of steel. The total investment for the project is projected to be KZT580.1 billion ($1.2 billion). Construction of the plant is set to begin in April 2025, with an initial production capacity of one million tons of steel anticipated by 2027.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Kazakhstan, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yzjng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.