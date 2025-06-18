Water Bros Unveils Lifetime Water Filter: Quench Your Thirst for PFAS‑Free, Hassle‑Free Water

Sydney, Australia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What if your home’s water was so pure even conspiracy theorists would drink it? In a time of rising concern over “forever chemicals” and mystery contaminants lurking in Aussie tap water, Water Bros – an Australian water filtration upstart – is making a splash with a game- changing whole-home filter system that’s transparent, trustworthy, funny, and undeniably effective.



Launched by a team of clean water nerds, filtration fanatics, and ex-industry insiders, Water Bros aims to resonate with families, homeowners, renters, athletes, health enthusiasts, and even the conspiracy- aware among us. They’re offering peace of mind with standout features: removal of PFAS water filter, chlorine, and heavy metals; no servicing requirements; free sediment filters for life; and a lifetime warranty.

Why Australians Are Rethinking Their Tap Water

Consumers are waking up to what’s really flowing from their taps. Public concern over water contamination in Australia is surging — and for good reason.



A recent UNSW Sydney-led study found high concentrations of toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” in many Australian water sources, often exceeding recommended safety levels. These man-made pollutants — remnants of firefighting foams and industrial waste — don’t break down, accumulate in the body, and have been linked (though not conclusively) to conditions like cancer and thyroid disease.



Authorities insist Australia’s water is safe, but the numbers tell another story: the local threshold for PFAS is 560 ng/L, while the U.S. has proposed a maximum of 4 ng/L. That’s more than 100 times stricter abroad.



It’s not just PFAS raising eyebrows. Chlorine byproducts, such as trihalomethanes (THMs), are a hidden concern. The Australian Drinking Water Guidelines allow up to 250 µg/L of THMs, over three times the



U.S. limit. In South Australia alone, 87 guideline breaches were recorded in a single year across 26 communities.



As long-term exposure links to cancer and other illnesses are investigated, health-conscious Aussies — particularly parents, athletes, and those with sensitive skin — are taking matters into their own hands.

A Market Ready for Disruption

With trust in old systems declining, Australians are turning to home filtration. The water purifier market here reached USD \$1.2 billion in 2024, with projections to more than double to \$2.5 billion by 2033



— an 8.5% annual growth rate.



And Water Bros is poised to ride that wave.



“You shouldn’t need a chemistry degree to know what’s in your H₂O,” says co-founder Jesse Raiz. “Australians want transparency and control over their water — and we’re here to give it, with a smile.”

Water Bros’ Answer: PFAS-Free, Hassle-Free Filtration

Enter Water Bros, Sydney’s own “water wizards” on a mission to turn every tap in your home into a source of pristine, worry-free hydration.



The company installs premium 3-stage and reverse osmosis filtration systems that strip out chlorine, fluoride, PFAS, heavy metals – basically all the nasties – from your water. But effective purification is just the starting point.



Water Bros knows that for busy families and individuals, convenience and trust are paramount. That’s why their whole-home water filter solution is designed to be “set and forget” – zero servicing required for years (no monthly technician visits or complex maintenance schedules).



And in a bold move virtually unheard of in the industry, Water Bros provides free sediment filter replacements for life, along with a rock-solid Lifetime Warranty on their systems.



“We’re taking the guilt and hassle out of owning a water filter,” says **Lachlan Comport co-founder of Water Bros. “No one should be deterred from clean water by hidden costs or tedious upkeep. Ever changed a printer cartridge? Annoying, right? We don’t want your water filter to feel like that. So we said: heck, we’ll just give customers their sediment pre-filters for free, forever, and design our system so you don’t need to service it all the time. We built it, we stand by it for life. Simple as that.”



Comport adds with a grin that the company’s transparency extends beyond the water itself:



“We cut out the B.S. fine print. Lifetime means lifetime. Free means free. If something ever goes wrong, we’re on it. We want families (and even the skeptics) to sleep easy and maybe crack a smile, knowing their water’s in good hands.”

Key Benefits and Features of the Water Bros Whole-Home System

Removes “Forever Chemicals” and More: Eliminates PFAS, chlorine (and that swimming pool smell), heavy metals like lead, plus sediment and fluoride – delivering truly clean, safe water from every It’s like giving your entire plumbing a detox, so you can drink, cook, bathe, and water the garden without ingesting periodic table soup.

Eliminates PFAS, chlorine (and that swimming pool smell), heavy metals like lead, plus sediment and fluoride – delivering truly clean, safe water from every It’s like giving your entire plumbing a detox, so you can drink, cook, bathe, and water the garden without ingesting periodic table soup. No Servicing Headaches: Engineered for minimal Unlike some systems that need professional servicing every 6–12 months, Water Bros’ setup keeps on flowing with little intervention. No need to mark your calendar for filter changes constantly – just enjoy your water and relax.

Engineered for minimal Unlike some systems that need professional servicing every 6–12 months, Water Bros’ setup keeps on flowing with little intervention. No need to mark your calendar for filter changes constantly – just enjoy your water and relax. Free Sediment Filters for Life: This is not a Water Bros provides replacement sediment cartridges at no cost, for as long as you own the system. Say goodbye to subscription schemes and hidden maintenance fees.

This is not a Water Bros provides replacement sediment cartridges at no cost, for as long as you own the system. Say goodbye to subscription schemes and hidden maintenance fees. Lifetime Warranty: Water Bros is so confident in the build quality of their units that they warranty them for That’s right – lifetime. Even top competitors rarely exceed 10 years of coverage. With Water Bros, your filtration system might outlast your mortgage.

Water Bros is so confident in the build quality of their units that they warranty them for That’s right – lifetime. Even top competitors rarely exceed 10 years of coverage. With Water Bros, your filtration system might outlast your mortgage. Family-Friendly, Athlete-Approved: Tastes and odors are massively improved, meaning kids drink more water (cheering parents everywhere), athletes can hydrate with confidence, and health-conscious folks can finally trust their “liquid ”

Tastes and odors are massively improved, meaning kids drink more water (cheering parents everywhere), athletes can hydrate with confidence, and health-conscious folks can finally trust their “liquid ” Conspiracy Theorist Calming: For those “questioning everything” types – yes, that means you who read the latest water scare on social media – this system has your Water Bros removes chemicals you can’t pronounce, and they’ll happily show you lab test results. Consider it a foil-hat retirement plan: when your water’s this clean, even skeptics can chill.

Outperforming the Competition: Water Bros vs. “The Other Guys”

The water filtration market in Australia isn’t without some big-name players – Puretec, Complete Home Filtration, Water Analytics, to name a few. Water Bros welcomes the comparison, because it highlights where their customer-centric approach shines.



Lifetime Coverage vs. Limited Warranties



Puretec’s popular FilterWall whole-house system carries a 10-year warranty, Water Analytics offers just 3 years, and Complete Home Filtration provides 5 years. Water Bros blows past these with its lifetime warranty — an unmatched commitment.



“We noticed competitors expecting Aussies to replace an entire system every 5–10 years. That’s rubbish (literally and financially). We built ours to last decades, so we guarantee it for decades,” says Comport.



No Lock-In Maintenance vs. Costly Service Plans



Many rival systems require expensive, ongoing filter replacement contracts with limited alternatives. In contrast, Water Bros uses standard-sized components and offers free sediment filters for life. That flexibility means customers aren’t locked into costly servicing schemes — and can save thousands over the life of the system.



Third-Party Certification & Performance



Some competitors highlight certifications like NSF/ANSI, but still recommend costly annual swaps. Water Bros meets high-performance standards without the constant upkeep. Their weather-resistant hardware is built for Australian conditions — no flimsy housings that yellow or crack in the sun.



Freebies and Customer Care



No other company we’ve seen includes free lifetime replacement parts. Water Bros does it to build trust — not to milk customers post-purchase.



“Other companies make their money on the backend — locking you into buying cartridges endlessly. We’d rather make a fair profit upfront and then keep you happy forever. A happy customer tells their mates. That’s worth more to us than squeezing an extra \$200 a year in filter fees,” says McKenzie.



Bottom line? Water Bros delivers a premium, all-in-one filtration solution without the fine print or financial traps. By addressing what others ignore — short warranties, high servicing costs, lack of transparency — they’re becoming the trusted name in a noisy market.



And customers are noticing. One joked that the hardest part was remembering to cancel their bottled water subscription. Another said their chlorine-sensitive skin completely cleared up:

“No more red itch after showers — it’s like we installed a spa in the plumbing!”

About Water Bros

Water Bros Water Filtration is an Australian-owned company based in Caringbah, NSW. Founded by two brothers on a mission to make clean water accessible and even fun, Water Bros has quickly become known as Sydney’s trusted name in whole-home and under-sink water filtration.



The company installs premium 3-stage and reverse osmosis systems designed to remove chlorine, fluoride, PFAS, and heavy metals from household water supplies. Their systems are engineered for long-lasting performance and minimal maintenance.



Water Bros takes pride in offering transparent, local service with a refreshing approach to education — turning technical water quality facts into simple, relatable advice for families and individuals.



There are no scare tactics. No jargon. Just honest, high-quality solutions for healthier water.



All Water Bros systems come with no servicing requirements, free lifetime sediment filters, and a true lifetime warranty — a testament to their commitment to convenience, trust, and customer peace of mind.



Ultimately, Water Bros believes that everyone deserves water as pure as nature intended — without the hassle, hidden costs, or stress. And they back that belief with industry-leading tech and a healthy dose of Aussie humour.

