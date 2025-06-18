Crown Realty Partners Acquires Two Class-A Assets in Burlington

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners has acquired 1111 & 1122 International Boulevard, two prominent Class A office properties located in Burlington, Ontario, on behalf of Crown’s fifth value-add fund, CR V LP totaling 271,571 square feet on 12.8 acres.

Prominently located alongside the QEW and with convenient access to the Appleby GO Station, each property offers a premier suburban office experience with expansive outdoor space, on-site amenities, and a top-tier workplace environment. The properties are 87% leased to many prominent national and multinational financial services tenants.

“This acquisition reflects Crown’s conviction that well-located, well-built assets, when paired with great management, will thrive in any cycle,” said Emily Hanna, Managing Partner, Investments at Crown.

This marks Crown’s seventh investment for CR V LP, $260 million fund backed by institutional investors and focused on uncovering value through active leasing, operational excellence, and targeted capital upgrades.



About Crown Realty Partners

Crown Realty Partners is an integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm with a strong focus on value-add opportunities throughout Ontario. With over 10 million square feet of real assets under management, Crown has a well-established track record, an experienced team and takes a hands-on approach to provide superior returns for investors and better workplaces for tenants.

For more information, please contact:

Emily Hanna

Managing Partner, Investments

ehanna@crp-cpmi.com

647.729.2609

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8047b064-f26d-4f0b-bf4e-fecd124550b6