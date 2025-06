Aterian Expands Omnichannel Reach with Product Launches on Temu

SUMMIT, N.J., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), a consumer products company, today announced the launch of select products from its flagship brands—including Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Healing Solutions, Mueller Living, and PurSteam—on Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace with a fast-growing U.S. customer base. Each of these products became available on Temu during the second quarter of 2025.

Aterian is leveraging Temu’s platform to connect with a new wave of online shoppers. Temu links consumers with millions of global sellers and manufacturers, offering a wide range of quality merchandise at competitive prices through a discovery-driven shopping experience at temu.com.

By introducing select products from its portfolio on Temu, Aterian continues to diversify its distribution channels and accelerate access to new customer segments. This launch enhances brand visibility while reinforcing Aterian’s commitment to meeting consumers where they shop— traditional retail, through direct-to-consumer storefronts, established e-commerce sites, or on the next wave of high-growth digital marketplaces.

“Our goal is to build strong, household brands that meet customers wherever they shop. Launching on Temu is a strategic move that broadens our reach and, over time, will accelerate our omnichannel growth,” said Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Aterian. “Temu provides a valuable new channel to showcase our products and connect with millions of potential customers. While it’s still early, we’re optimistic about the opportunity to grow our presence on the platform in the years ahead.”

The Temu launch adds to Aterian’s growing presence across e-commerce and retail, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility, value, and omnichannel growth.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian’s brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit www.aterian.io .

