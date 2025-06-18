CISO Global Expands CHECKLIGHT Offering with Tailored Packages for PEO Firms and Financial Management Companies

Expanding Addressable Market to $33B

Scottsdale, AZ, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, announced today the launch of specialized CHECKLIGHT® packages tailored specifically for Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) and Financial Management companies. This initiative democratizes access to CISO Global’s state-of-the-art cybersecurity technology and its globally underwritten financial protection coverage, creating a robust security framework accessible to smaller businesses and individual families.

The market opportunity is significant, with approximately 1.2 million potential clients reachable through CISO Global’s current contracted relationships. By extending this reach to include an additional 1 million families and leveraging the breadth of the company’s reseller network, the total addressable market is estimated at $33 billion.

The newly launched CyberSimple™ powered by CHECKLIGHT® packages provide unparalleled cybersecurity protection coupled with $1.5 million in globally underwritten financial coverage. This comprehensive approach significantly expands the company's reach into the small business sector and individual family protection markets.

CISO Global CEO, David Jemmett, stated, "This new CHECKLIGHT® initiative underscores our commitment to making top-tier cybersecurity accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes, including the underserved small business and family market. We are confident that this strategic move will help thousands of new clients leverage essential protections previously available only to larger corporations."

Rob Hegedus, Program Director for CHECKLIGHT®, added, "Our mission with CHECKLIGHT® is to empower more organizations and individuals with powerful cybersecurity tools and financial peace of mind. These tailored packages for PEOs and Financial Management firms ensure a seamless integration and enhanced security posture, making advanced cybersecurity more accessible than ever."

This move by CISO Global represents an innovative step toward comprehensive cybersecurity protection and economic resilience for a broader audience, reinforcing the company's position as a visionary leader in the cybersecurity market.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), whose ticker symbol initials are known in the industry as ‘Chief Information Security Officer’, is a cybersecurity company, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona who is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc; see the following link to join the investor relations email alerts.

About Cyber Assurance Group

Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) is an innovative cyber risk insurance specialist. They leverage cutting-edge technology to assess, mitigate, and insure against cyber threats, providing comprehensive, data-driven solutions. For more information, visit CyberSimple – Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our expectation that the launch of specialized CHECKLIGHT® packages will provide services for professional employer organizations and financial management companies; our belief in the strategic partnership with CAGI and their solution, CyberSimple; our expectation that CHECKLIGHT® will offer cybersecurity protection and financial coverage to the small business market and individual families; our belief that small businesses and families could be 1.2 million potential clients and up to $33 billion in total new market; we expect the collaboration with CAGI to offer a solution to the cyber risk gap for this new market providing financial protection; we expect CAGI to provide a portfolio of custom cyber insurance products for our a growing marketplace; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Debra Gallington

debra.gallington@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444