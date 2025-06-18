JFB Construction Holdings Contracted to Design Build a Multi-Million-Dollar Religious Center in Palm Beach County, Florida

Divine Savior project expected to begin in Q4 2025

Lantana, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial, and residential property development, today announced that it has been contracted to provide design build services for a Divine Savior religious center in Palm Beach County, Florida.

“This contract is a multi-million-dollar design build of an over 14,000-square foot religious center, with integrated childcare and educational facilities,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “Divine Savior will be relocating from their existing Palm Beach County, West campus, and we will be constructing the new facility in West Palm Beach to accommodate its growing needs.

“The Divine Savior project is another important contract win for our commercial contracting segment of JFB as it demonstrates our flexibility in being able to meet the varying needs of multiple sectors and client types. We have extensive experience in design build projects, and remodeling hundreds of commercial buildings, and we believe that our attention to detail and creative acumen will be evident in the completed facility. In South Florida, Divine Savior also has campuses in Miami and Delray Beach. We expect to complete design documents in the coming months and commence construction on the new Divine Savior in the fourth quarter of 2025,” concluded Mr. Basile.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

Joseph F. Basile, III

561-582-9840.

joe@jfbconstruction.net

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net