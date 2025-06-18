Blue Star Families Expands Leadership to Bolster Support for Military Families

Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families (BSF), the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to supporting military and veteran families, is proud to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, Carlos Del Toro and AJ Jones, along with seven esteemed leaders to its Advisory Board. These latest additions bring a dynamic blend of experience, fresh perspectives, and a deep commitment to BSF’s mission of strengthening military and veteran families.



Carlos Del Toro, the 78th Secretary of the Navy, and 2024 recipient of the Blue Star Families Lifetime Military Family Champion Award, has long been a leading advocate for the needs of service members and their loved ones. AJ Jones II, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic and Corporate Communications Officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, brings strategic leadership from one of the nation’s most influential sports and entertainment organizations, home to the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.



The newly appointed National Advisory Board members include:

Cathy Bentivegna, spouse of Chief Master Sergeant John Bentivegna, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force. Known professionally for her expertise in project management and her commitment to operational excellence, Cathy is also a passionate advocate for mentorship and community support, focusing on helping military members and their families navigate career development and child care resources.

Stacie Black, Retired First Sergeant, USMC, and spouse of 5th Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Troy Black. She is a passionate advocate for military families, having experienced the challenges of military life firsthand.

Patricia Montes-Barron, President of PMB Consulting, LLC, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Military Community and Family Policy. As a former active-duty Army spouse, she is passionately committed to advocating for policies that support military quality of life.

Rachel Guetlein, spouse of General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force. Rachel has devoted her life to advocating for individuals and families across populations. As a military spouse, she champions opportunities for spouses and families to find connection and support.

Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Board of Directors, Export-Import Bank of the United States. She is a distinguished leader in international trade, finance, and bipartisan collaboration.

Peter Long, former Executive Vice President of Strategy and Health Solutions, Blue Shield of California. He has extensive experience working on health policy issues at the state, national, and global levels and has written numerous papers and chapters on a variety of health policy topics.

The Honorable Alex Wagner, Adjunct Professor at the Maxwell School, Syracuse University, and former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower & Reserve Affairs

Anthony 'Tony' Woods, Director and Head of Talent for Schmidt Futures and former Secretary of the Department of Veterans and Military Families, State of Maryland

These leaders will provide strategic counsel to advance BSF’s national programs, forge powerful partnerships, and advocate for meaningful policy changes that improve the lives of military and veteran families.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Carlos Del Toro to our Board of Directors. He has been an extraordinary supporter of Blue Star Families over the years. As the 78th Secretary of the Navy and seasoned naval officer, he brings a passion and unwavering commitment to our community. We know he will make a great impact,” says Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. “AJ Jones has a long association with Blue Star Families. Growing up as a military child, he has a deep love and understanding of this community, and we are excited to have him join us, and we look forward to working more closely with Monumental Sports & Entertainment.”

About Blue Star Families

​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A “blue star family” is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts. For more information, click here.





