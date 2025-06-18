Argentina Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 5.1% During 2026-2029, Driven by Private-sector Investments in Renewable Energy and Transport Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Argentina is expected to expand by 4.1% in real terms in 2025, testament to President Milie austerity drive that established Argentina's first annual budget surplus since 2010.

As alluded to in previous quarters, scarce public-sector funding abetted construction output contracting by 21.1% in 2024. However, The analyst now expects Argentina's construction market to invert on its downward trajectory amid cooling interest and inflation rates, ameliorating (international) investor confidence, and ongoing US support to increase Argentina's access to IMF credit. According to the Central Bank of Argentina, monthly inflation stood at 3.7%, as of March 2025 - markedly lower than the 25.5% recorded in December 2023.

Furthermore, annual inflation stood at 55.9% in March 2025, compared to 211.4% in December 2023. Accordingly, freer fiscal conditions have spurred a series of new project announcements: In February 2025, the government of Santa Fe announced that it will be investing ARS400 billion ($217.8 million) for the development of 85 public projects, whose tenders will be launched in the province by the first half of 2025.

Longer-term, the construction industry is expected to register annual average growth of 5.1% between 2026 and 2029, driven by private-sector investments in renewable energy and transport infrastructure projects. The government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix to 57% by 2030, from 37% in 2023.

Accordingly, in February 2025, the Ministry of Economy launched a tender for 500MW of battery energy storage system (BESS) to be developed in Buenos Aires, with an execution period of 12 to 18 months. Similarly, in March 2025, Edison Energia - the local energy company - announced an investment of ARS551 billion ($300 million) to developing energy infrastructure by 2030

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Argentina, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments 14

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opmivp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.