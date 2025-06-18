Ormat Announces the Completion of Its Acquisition of the Blue Mountain Geothermal Power Plant From Cyrq Energy

ACQUISITION INCREASES ORMAT’S ELECTRICTY SEGMENT GENERATING PORTFOLIO TO 1,268MW

POTENTIAL TO UNLOCK ADDITIONAL VALUE THROUGH EXPECTED PPA RENEWAL AND ASSET UPGRADES

RENO, Nev., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, announced today that it has closed its previously disclosed acquisition of the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy. Under the agreement, Ormat paid $88 million for 100% of the equity interest in the 20MW power plant.

The Blue Mountain geothermal power plant is located in Nevada and was originally built with Ormat technology. The 20mw geothermal plant currently delivers power under a PPA with NV Energy (“NVE”), which is set to expire at the end of 2029. As part of the Company’s generation capacity growth strategy, Ormat plans to upgrade the power plant and increase its capacity by approximately 3.5MW. Ormat’s strategic expansion plans also include the proposed addition of a 13MW solar facility to support the power plant's auxiliaries, pending permit and PPA approval. The overall transaction was funded through bank debt.

Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies, said, “The acquisition of the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant enhances our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to sustainable base-load energy solutions. This acquisition not only immediately increases our generating capacity but also provides the potential for a significant upside in revenue generation through our planned upgrades and the potential addition of a solar facility. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with NV Energy as we deliver reliable and clean energy to the people of Nevada.”

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,558MW with a 1,268MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

