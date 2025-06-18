Dominican Republic Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 4.3% During 2026-2029, Supported by Clean Energy and Industrial Developments

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dominican Republic Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following annual growth of 2.1% in real terms in 2024, growth in Dominican Republic's construction industry to accelerate to 3.9% in 2025, and thereafter, record an average annual growth rate of 4.3% between 2026 and 2029.

President Luis Abinader is successively curating a macroeconomic environment conductive of construction growth, backdropped by real GDP growth of approximately 5% in 2024, according to the IMF. Furthermore, the World Bank estimates that interest rates declining from 7.0% (August 2024) to 5.75% (December 2024) stimulated private credit growth of 10.6%, translating to increased investments in industrial, housing, and transport infrastructure construction projects.

Furthermore, complementary to expanding liquidity access, in late November 2024 the Dominican Association of Builders and Housing Developers (Acoprovi) unveiled Construyendo RD; a platform designed to address the growing demand for skilled labor in the Dominican Republic's construction industry.



Moreover, in November 2024, the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) announced plans to invest DOP87 billion ($1.4 billion) in industrial development in 2025; the promotion of industrialization remains essential to the nation's RD 2036 Goal plan: Double the country's GDP within 12 years. The focus will be on attracting investments in sectors such as logistics, semiconductors, and energy, alongside traditional tourism and construction.

Also concurrent to November industrial announcements, the Ministry of Energy and Mines announced that the government is fast-tracking its transition to clean energy by facilitating public-private partnerships, launching renewable energy tenders, and implementing policies to streamline permitting and investment processes. As part of its National Development Strategy, the government has set a target to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2030, generate 25% of the country's electricity from renewable sources by the end of 2025; and increase this share to 30% by 2030.

However, as of early 2025, renewable energy accounts for approximately 18% of the Dominican Republic's total electricity generation. To support this initiative, the government plans to invest DOP27.2 billion ($450 million) between 2025 and 2028 in expanding transmission lines and substations. Furthermore, in April 2025, the Ministry of Energy and Mines also revealed plans to install approximately 300MW of battery storage systems, which are expected to become operational by 2027. This initiative is designed to enhance grid stability, manage seasonal variations, and improve the integration of intermittent renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Dominican Republic, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwbao3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.