US Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 2% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport Infrastructure, Housing and Oil & Gas Projects

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects growth in US' construction industry to slow from 6.6% in real terms in 2024 to 1.4% in 2025, owing to sluggishness in across all sectors of construction.

Weak investor confidence is expected to cause muted demand across the commercial, industrial and residential construction sectors, while Donald Trump's decision to freeze US subsidy schemes - the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) - will contribute to a slowdown in energy and utilities and infrastructure construction during 2025 and beyond.

These policies were initially paused by President Trump for 90 days on January 20th, 2025, as part of an Executive Order called "Unleashing American Energy", as Trump aimed to stop any 'excessive spending' while focusing on Oil and Gas production. Despite multiple legal challenges, the reinstation of the frozen stimulus schemes remains uncertain and could lead to billions of dollars obligated for infrastructure projects being withdrawn, including those which are currently in the execution stage.



Despite the ongoing challenges, The analyst expects the construction industry in the US to expand by an annual average rate of 2% during 2026 to 2029, as the industry is supported by investments in transport infrastructure, housing and oil and gas projects. In mid-February 2025, President Trump launched the "America First Investment Policy" aimed at developing the nation's security and infrastructure, while encouraging an inflow of greenfield investments, including those aimed at boosting exploration of oil and natural gas resources.

Under this policy, the Trump administration announced in mid-March 2025 that, since the President's inauguration in January of the same year, the country has seen over $2.8 trillion in declared investments. Included in this figure are significant commitments from NVIDIA, a leading chip manufacturer, who announced an investment of $100 billion, and Johnson & Johnson, a major pharmaceutical company, who pledged $55 billion, both in mid-March 2025.

In the same speech, President Trump had also stated his goal of attracting $100 billion of investment from Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor as part of the policy. In line with President Trump's emphasis on the advancement of the oil and gas industry, plans are underway for a significant infrastructure project in Louisiana. This initiative includes the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal with a capacity of 30 million metric tons per annum (MTPA), alongside an associated pipeline. The project, valued at $10 billion, is slated to receive final construction approval in July 2025, with a targeted completion date set for 2031.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the US, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Construction in Key US States

5.1 California

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.2 Florida

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.3 Texas

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.4 New York

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.5 Pennsylvania

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.6 Georgia

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.7 Illinois

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.8 Ohio

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.9 Washington

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.1 North Carolina

Outlook

Latest news and developments

6 Key Industry Participants

6.1 Contractors

6.2 Consultants



7 Construction Market Data



8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thnoka

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.