Intapp announces collaboration with Snowflake for enhanced analytics and industry insights

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Intapp client firms will now be able to quickly build and apply analytics across a broad set of firmwide data in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, then leverage that information within Intapp DealCloud to further enrich their deal management capabilities.

This collaboration brings together Snowflake’s ability to combine data across key systems and DealCloud’s robust deal management capabilities which are underpinned by AI-powered workflows and data models. By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Intapp is helping advisory, capital markets, and legal firms to more easily apply analytics to their most relevant deal data.

“Our clients are increasingly seeing the value in eliminating data silos across their firms and are turning to Snowflake to help them in this quest,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “Forging this connection with Snowflake lets firms more easily build and apply analytics with firmwide data that inform deal-related decision-making and embed that information back into key workflows within DealCloud.”

“Intapp’s commitment to helping Snowflake empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI can be seen through the launch of our new integration with DealCloud,” said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake. “We look forward to driving deeper value for joint customers by working with Intapp to allow firms to access richer insights across broad data sets underpinned by the proprietary insights they capture and manage in DealCloud.”

