Rate Insurance Awarded Platinum Level 2025 Bell Seal Award for Workplace Mental Health

CHICAGO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, has been awarded the Platinum Level 2025 Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA).

This certification recognizes Rate Insurance’s commitment to fostering a mentally healthy work environment through thoughtful, employee-driven change. The company earned this distinction by listening to employee feedback collected through company-wide surveys and acting on that input, restructuring its management approach, and introducing a dedicated role focused on improving workplace culture.

“Earning the Bell Seal certification means a great deal to us,” said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance. “It reminds us that investing in mental health and support is essential to building a workplace where everyone can grow and feel valued. This recognition encourages us to keep strengthening our commitment to every individual’s well-being.”

Rate Insurance joins a select group of organizations recognized in 2025 for prioritizing mental health. This year, 359 eligible employers across 21 industries and 40 states evaluated their policies and practices impacting employee mental health and well-being. The Bell Seal is MHA’s national employer certification program, awarded at bronze, silver, gold, and platinum levels.

Learn more and view the full list of recipients here: https://mhanational.org/bell-seal-certification/bell-seal-recipients/

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from over 3.5k Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance .

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Texas).

Media Contact

press@rate.com