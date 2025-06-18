Tokio Marine HCC Appoints Elizabeth Geary to Lead North America P&C Businesses

HOUSTON, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC), based in Houston, Texas, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Geary to the newly created role of President & CEO of North America P&C. She will be responsible for the growth and leadership of TMHCC’s North America P&C business units. Ms. Geary assumes her new role on June 30, 2025, reporting to Susan Rivera, TMHCC’s CEO, and will be based in New York City.

Ms. Geary brings more than two decades of underwriting and senior leadership experience to TMHCC. She joins from Liberty Mutual, where, as President of Insurance Solutions, she was responsible for the launch and development of a new organization, focused on proactively managing brokers’ and clients’ evolving risk needs with a focus on cyber, energy transition, and alternative risk solutions. Ms. Geary began her career at TransRe, gaining underwriting experience across the spectrum of specialty classes, starting with US Property and Healthcare, progressing to Global Head of Cyber, and ultimately serving in a dual role as Chief Underwriting Officer, North America, and President, Global Portfolio Management.

This announcement is the latest in a series of key executive appointments at TMHCC, with Barry Cook promoted to the role of Deputy CEO in April 2025, as the business evolves and expands its leadership structure to maintain its growth momentum.

Ms. Rivera said, “Appointing Liz to the new role of President & CEO of our North America P&C business units is a statement of intent for our business. Her talent and track record of underwriting acumen, product strategy, and leadership are exceptional. As TMHCC continues to expand and evolve, driven by our commitment to enhancing our offerings to reflect the needs of insureds in a rapidly changing risk environment, we will need to attract the leading talent in the market who share our specialized focus and approach. Liz is an example of this approach in action, and I look forward to working with her to successfully harness the opportunities present in this expansive sector of the insurance market.”

Ms. Geary added, “Tokio Marine HCC’s North American business has become a market leader in its chosen sectors, and its specialty insurance reputation is second to none. TMHCC is known for its long-term commitment to markets, underwriting excellence, and top-notch financial strength. I am delighted to be joining Susan and her team and look forward to helping the business realize its profitable growth ambitions in North America while providing market-leading solutions for our brokers and insureds.”

