AI Adoption Continues to Grow, but Post-Deployment Gaps Hinder Productivity

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prove AI today published From Pilot to Production: The State of AI Adoption in 2025. The report is based on a survey conducted by Zogby Analytics in May 2025 that surveyed 1,000 business decision-makers in the U.S. and Canada about their organizations' progress and overall satisfaction working with AI systems.

The report highlights a broad shift over the past year from AI experimentation to widespread adoption and deployment. The majority of organizations polled (68%) are now in the active production phase with AI solutions; a further 63% of that sample reported that their AI deployments have been live for at least six months. As deployment grows, many businesses are taking a multifaceted approach to AI, with 55% of organizations having at least three live use cases.

As AI initiatives mature, businesses are making significant investments to build out their internal infrastructure. Most companies polled are spending between $5-10M annually on AI efforts, prioritizing aspects of control and governance. Furthermore, 86% of organizations now have a Chief AI Officer, which is helping to foster a stronger sense of control and confidence in AI programs: 91% of respondents believe their organization is effectively managing AI policy.

Post-Deployment Hurdles Are Delaying AI Projects

Despite this broad confidence, businesses are facing significant post-deployment hurdles with AI initiatives. Nearly 70% of organizations report that at least one of their planned AI initiatives is currently behind schedule, with concerns about data quality and availability, challenges integrating with legacy systems, and a lack of explainability and trust in AI initiatives among the leading causes of these delays. Organizations are also struggling with fine-tuning their AI models. Despite the fact that 86% of organizations report taking an active role in training and fine-tuning custom AI models, 55% said it is more difficult than they expected.

In response to these challenges and a growing desire for greater control and optimized performance, many organizations are planning strategic shifts in their AI infrastructure. More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents reported plans to migrate some AI data to non-cloud environments by May 2026. This trend underscores a move towards hybrid or on-premises solutions, with 66% of respondents agreeing that non-cloud AI deployments offer greater security and 68% agreeing they are more efficient for managing AI datasets and models.

"AI’s rapid maturation offers nearly limitless potential, but it has also introduced new complexities and a need for greater transparency and more rigorous governance over the data used to train AI systems,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO at Prove AI. “Persistent challenges around data quality, availability and AI trust underscore the need for end-to-end observability across every layer of the AI stack. Without clear visibility into the data fueling these systems, businesses will continue to struggle to unlock this technology’s full potential and produce trustworthy, AI-powered outcomes."

