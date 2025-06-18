Mosaicx Launches AI-Native CX Platform and Wins Top Honor at CCW Las Vegas 2025

OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaicx , a leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions and part of WestCX under the West Technology Group portfolio, made a major impact at this year’s Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas. The company unveiled a significant update to its flagship intelligent virtual agent platform, Engage, and was honored as CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala.

The award underscores Mosaicx’ dual commitment to innovation and culture. As a CCWomen honoree, Rebecca Jones, chief operating officer of WestCX, participated in the “Powerhouses of Customer Contact: Meet the Game-Changers of CCWomen” panel, where she shared insights into Mosaicx’ approach to building an inclusive and empowering workplace.

“CCW was a defining moment for Mosaicx, from the overwhelming response for our next-generation Engage platform to the recognition of our inclusive culture,” said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX. “We’re energized by the momentum we’re building and remain focused on delivering innovation with impact.”

At the conference, Mosaicx showcased its reimagined Engage platform: an AI-native, omnichannel virtual agent solution built for the modern enterprise. The platform drew strong enthusiasm from industry leaders for its ability to move beyond rigid, intent-based workflows and enable adaptive, voice-led, and personalized interactions. Engage is designed to deliver faster time to value, lower operational costs, and improved customer retention, while fostering more natural, empathetic conversations.

The product launch and award recognition reflect Mosaicx’ strategic priorities: leading with breakthrough technology, delivering measurable customer outcomes, and cultivating a high-performing, inclusive culture. The company continues to serve clients across healthcare, financial services, and retail with scalable AI-powered solutions that automate, inform, and connect.

The new Engage platform will be generally available in Q3 2025. To learn more, visit www.mosaicx.com .