SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating IRTC, HAYW, MEI, and MRCY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Hayward Holdings, Inc., Methode Electronics, Inc., and Mercury Systems, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC)

On June 3, 2025, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against iRhythm Technologies, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)

On June 4, 2025, Judge William J. Martini of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Hayward Holdings, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Methode Electronics, Inc. According to the securities class action complaint, defendants' failure to disclose adverse facts regarding problems at the company's Monterrey facility and efforts to transition away from the GM center console program caused Methode stock to trade at artificially inflated prices during the class period. Specifically, the securities class action alleges: (a) that the company had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete the company's transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (b) that the company's attempts to replace its GM center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers, in particular in the EV space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of the company's strategic plans; (c) that the company's manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (d) that the company had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing the company from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (e) that, as a result of the above, the company was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted EPS guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis. Following a series of corrective disclosures, the price of Methode stock dropped precipitously from a class period high of over $50 per share to less than $10 per share by mid-June 2024 – a decline of more than 80%, causing investors to suffer hundreds of millions of dollars in financial losses. Morris Kandinov is investigating Methode Electronics regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities fraud class action complaint was filed alleging that Mercury Systems, through certain of its officers and directors, used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. The securities class action complaint further alleges that defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury's business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from "point-in-time" to "long-term contracts" in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury's projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury's acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Finally, the complaint alleges Mercury also misled investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs.

