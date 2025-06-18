Sweden Defense Industry Report 2025: Expenditure Surpasses NATO Guideline with 2.3% of GDP Allocated - Market Trends, Budget, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Defense Market - Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sweden Defense Market report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



To fortify its national boundaries and uphold its sovereignty, while affirming its dedication to defense expenditures in anticipation of future NATO membership, Sweden has augmented its annual defense budget. In 2025, the defense allocation reached $13.5 billion, representing an annual increase of 14.1%. This substantial rise is a direct fiscal response to the Russian incursion in Ukraine and underscores Sweden's commitment to security.

Upon joining NATO, Sweden is poised to sustain defense spending above the organization's guideline of 2.0% of GDP for the foreseeable future. The analyst predicts a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2026 to 2030. In 2025, Sweden allocated 2.3% of its real GDP to defense, an increase from the 2.1% spent in the prior year. This strategic financial commitment underscores Sweden's proactive stance in the realm of international defense.



Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Regional security, Russia, and NATO, Equipment modernization.

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of JAS 39E Gripen, Leopard 2A8, Military Utility Vehicle (MUV)

Scope

This report offers a detailed analysis of Sweden's defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country. Various sections covered in the report are as follows:

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2023. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Types of Contracts and Opportunities

Types of European Procurement Procedure

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in the Sweden Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics

Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

Defense Platforms Export Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

Jas 39E Gripen

Main Battle Tank (Based on KF51 Panther)

Flygsystem 2020

Submarine 30

Lulea-class corvette

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Sweden

Main Defense Companie

