Nationally Recognized Social Impact Executive to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesleigh Irish-Underwood, an accomplished, collaborative leader in the corporate, nonprofit, and municipal social impact sector will now drive client revenue growth as a Fractional Executive for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Irish-Underwood joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs). Renowned for her ability to identify new revenue streams and elevate mission-driven organizations, Irish-Underwood now brings her expertise to help Chief Outsiders’ clients achieve breakthrough results.

Irish-Underwood was recently recognized by the LinkedIn for Marketing Blog as one of 50 Inspirational Black Women in Marketing under the heading “35 Black Women OG Marketers to Watch”.

“Recognized as an accomplished, collaborative leader, Lesleigh enables organizations to achieve excellence by foreseeing trends, crafting new possibilities, and leveraging data for key decision-making,” said Deborah Fell, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “Her deep social impact experience, combined with her strategic vision, will be invaluable to our clients who want to grow their mission and revenue. We’re excited to add her to our battle-tested network of sales and marketing professionals.”

According to the Chief Outsiders website, Irish-Underwood works with CEOs across corporate, nonprofit, and government organizations to increase brand relevance, revenue, and recognition with innovative strategies and proven methodologies. Passionate about storytelling, brand building, and balancing metrics with magic, she pushes the creative boundaries that drive business growth and recruits and leads high-performing teams.

Corporate, Nonprofit and Government Sales and Marketing Leadership

As a Chief Outsiders Social Impact-focused Fractional Executive, Irish-Underwood is a proven force that brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, she increased affordable healthcare plan memberships by 14% in six months resulting in $1.9 million in new revenue. She also delivered four years of cause marketing and corporate sponsorship revenue gains (totaling $5 million+) at a NYC nonprofit through a total redesign of the customer experience.

Irish-Underwood’s executive experience includes roles as Chief External Affairs Officer at Vibrant Emotional Health, Chief Brand & External Relations Officer for MetroPlusHealth, and SVP & Chief Marketing Officer at United Way of New York City. Prior roles include Associate Publisher, Senior Director of Marketing & Online Media for Kensington Publishing Corp. and positions of leadership at various imprints at Random House Publishing.

To support her successful executive marketing career, Irish-Underwood earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English with a Minor in Marketing from the State University of New York at Stony Brook in Stony Brook, New York. She also studied English Literature at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Chief Outsiders

Mid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.

CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsSM OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth GearsTM process.

