State of the U.S. Cheese Industry 2025

The 16th edition of our Cheese industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report, published in May 2025, features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Cheese industry covering the most important trends, including detailed data on sales and consumption of cheese; the production of various cheeses; distribution and pricing trends; and cheese expenditures by demographic groups.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes important developments shaping the industry, such as the rising popularity of specialty and artisan cheese; the influx of innovative flavors and inclusions; health and wellness trends; environmental issues and sustainability; expanding organic and plant-based cheese options; innovative packaging types; and the lingering impact of the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

Drivers of Industry Growth

Cheese Demand Supported by Current Health and Diet Trends

Demographics Favor Premium Cheese Consumption

Innovative Flavors and Inclusions Propel Specialty and Artisan Cheeses

Organic Cheese Sales and Sustainable Practices

U.S. Apparent Consumption

Imports and Exports

U.S. Shipments of Cheese

Production Trends Reveal Most Popular Cheeses

Producer and Consumer Prices for Cheese

Per Capita Consumption Trends

Retail Sales by Type of Cheese

Plant-Based Cheese Sales and Market Trends

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Cheese

Economy's Impact on Cheese Sales

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Cheese Companies

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables

U.S. Apparent Consumption of Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Imports and Exports of Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Imports of Cheese, by Top 10 Import Countries, 2023 and 2024

U.S. Exports of Cheese, by Top 10 Export Countries, 2023 and 2024

U.S. Shipments of Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Production of Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Production of American Cheese, by Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Production of Italian Cheese, by Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Production of Hispanic Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Production of Swiss, Muenster, and Cream and Neufchatel Cheese, by Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Production of Feta, Blue, and Gouda Cheese, by Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Production of All Other Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Cheese, Natural vs. Processed, 2010-2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Per Capita Consumption of Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Per Capita Consumption of Cheese, Natural vs. Processed, 2010-2029

U.S. Per Capita Consumption of American Cheese, by Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Per Capita Consumption of Italian Cheese, by Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Per Capita Consumption of Hispanic Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Per Capita Consumption of Swiss, Muenster, Cream and Neufchatel, and Blue Cheese, by Type, 2010-2029

U.S. Per Capita Consumption of Feta, Blue, and Gouda Cheese, by Type, 2010-2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Natural Sliced Cheese in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Natural Shredded Cheese in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Natural Cheese Chunks in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Natural Cheese Cubes in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Natural String/Stick Cheese in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Natural Crumbled Cheese in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Natural Grated Cheese in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Processed/Imitation Sliced and Block Cheese in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Processed/Imitation Cheese Spreads and Balls in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Dollar and Unit Sales of Processed/Imitation Shredded Cheese in the U.S., 2023, 2024, and 2029

Retail Sales of Plant-Based Cheese in the U.S., 2016-2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Cheese, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Graphs

U.S. Apparent Consumption of Cheese, 2019-2029

U.S. Production of Cheese, 2019-2029

U.S. Per Capita Consumption of Cheese, 2019-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Cheese, 2019-2029

