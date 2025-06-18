Space Tourism Market Research 2025-2029 | Next-Gen Engineers and Reusable Rockets Lead Boom

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Tourism Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space tourism market is set to expand significantly, projected to increase by USD 11.28 billion from 2024 to 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. This dynamic growth is attributed to several key factors, including heightened investments in the sector, increased spending on travel and tourism, and the prospects of pioneering activities in space exploration.

Our comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of the space tourism market, highlighting current trends, market size, growth drivers, challenges, and extensive vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key players. The report integrates both primary and secondary data sources, as well as insights from industry leaders, to give a robust market overview.

A prominent trend identified is the growing adoption of reusable rocket technology, which is expected to propel the market forward. In addition, the influx of next-generation engineers and the potential for hypersonic travel may also contribute to burgeoning demand.

The vendor analysis segment is designed to enhance clients' market positioning by providing detailed insights into major industry players, including Axiom Space Inc., Blue Abyss Ltd., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, Orbite Inc., PD AeroSpace Ltd., Sierra Space Corp., Space Adventures Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Space Perspective, Starchaser Industries Ltd., The Boeing Co., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., World View Enterprises Inc., Zero 2 Infinity S.L., and Zero Gravity Corp.

Furthermore, the report offers invaluable information on emerging trends and potential challenges that could influence market growth, empowering companies to devise effective strategies to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities.

This study employs a meticulous synthesis of data and insights from multiple sources, focusing on key parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive dynamics, and promotional activities. By identifying influential industry parameters, we ensure a comprehensive and reliable market outlook. Extensive primary and secondary research lays the foundation for our market research reports, which provide a detailed competitive landscape and vendor assessment methodology. Through qualitative and quantitative research, the report aims to forecast precise market growth trajectories.

Key Areas Covered in the Report:

Space Tourism Market sizing

Space Tourism Market forecast

Space Tourism Market industry analysis

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Suborbital tourism, Orbital tourism

Suborbital tourism, Orbital tourism By End-user: Commercial, Government

Commercial, Government By Service Type: Transportation, Entertainment and leisure, Training and simulation, Accommodation

Transportation, Entertainment and leisure, Training and simulation, Accommodation By Geographical Landscape:North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)

Competitive Landscape

