Oeno Group launches first fine wine investment fund

LONDON, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oeno Group (www.oenogroup.com), a global leader in the fine wine investment sector, has officially launched its first regulated fine wine investment fund. It is a bold initiative that “promises to redefine the alternative investment landscape,” says Tiago Stattmiller, Oeno Group’s regional director in Portugal.

“The global fine wine market is valued at more than $5 billion, with sustained growth expected as more investors turn to tangible assets in volatile economic contexts,” he said. Over the past 15 years, fine wine has posted an average annual return of 10.6%, according to the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000 Index – outperforming many global equity indices and even gold during periods of economic instability.



Founded in 2015, Oeno Group has quickly emerged as a leading player in the sector by combining deep industry knowledge with advanced data analytics. “The new fund, structured as a Portuguese UCI (Collective Investment Undertaking), is designed to capitalise on the fine wine sector’s strong historical returns and its low correlation with traditional assets.”



Fund objectives

The objective of the Oeno Wine Investment Fund is to raise 20 million euros in the initial phase, with a minimum investment of 50 thousand euros for qualified investors, as explained by the regional director of the Oeno Group in Portugal.



The fund will focus on acquiring excellent wines, with high potential for appreciation, from elite producers in prestigious regions such as Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, among others. “We have created a vehicle that allows investors to benefit from our unique market access and expertise, while maintaining the security and transparency of a regulated structure,” said Michael Doerr, CEO of Oeno Group.



The fund will be managed by a management entity duly accredited by the CMVM, FundBox, which takes advantage of exclusive allocations, access to rare vintages and in-depth market intelligence to optimise the portfolio's performance. The CMVM is Portugal’s equivalent to the FCA in the UK and the SEC in the US. The fund will also incorporate ESG criteria, ensuring that the wines are acquired ethically and sustainably, in line with the values of modern investors.



A history of success

Oeno Group has a solid track record: between 2018 and 2023, the company’s private client portfolios achieved average annualised returns of over 12%, driven by strategic acquisitions and a keen understanding of global wine demand dynamics.



In addition, the company has developed close relationships with the best wineries and collectors around the world, which gives it a competitive advantage in acquiring rare, investment-quality bottles at favourable prices.



Reliable store of value

As traditional markets continue to face geopolitical instability, rising inflation and fluctuating interest rates, fine wine stands out as a reliable store of value. This asset class has a historically low correlation with stocks and bonds, making it an attractive investment in times of financial uncertainty.



Furthermore, the supply of top-quality wines is inherently limited, while demand continues to grow – especially in emerging markets in Asia and the Middle East – creating a supply and demand dynamic that favours long-term price growth.

GAJA Barbaresco, an Italian wine with Denominazione di origine controllata e garantita (DOCG)

Democratise investment

The launch of the Oeno Wine Investment Fund represents a milestone not only for the company, but also for the entire fine wine industry. By institutionalising access to this historically exclusive market, Oeno is democratising fine wine investment, without compromising its premium nature.

Investors now have the opportunity to gain exposure to an asset with centuries of history, under modern supervision and with strong return potential – all from one of the most trusted names in the industry.

This launch represents more than just a new fund – it introduces a new asset class to the Portuguese market. Traditionally, investing in fine wine was reserved for collectors and investors in cities such as London, New York or Hong Kong. Now, Portuguese investors have a local gateway to one of the most consistent and lucrative luxury sectors in the world.

“It’s about opening doors,” said Tiago Stattmiller, regional director for Oeno Group in Portugal. “Portugal has excellent investors, a rich wine heritage and now a regulated fund that bridges these two worlds. It’s a paradigm shift.”

Portugal on the front line

Oeno Group’s entry into the Portuguese market as a regulated and CMVM-approved fund comes at an opportune time. With the Portuguese financial sector increasingly focused on innovation and diversification, and with global interest in sustainable and tangible assets growing, the fine wine fund is ideally positioned to capture the attention of investors.

As wine establishes itself as a collector's item and investment asset, Portugal is now at the forefront of this evolution.

Whiskey: a new frontier in alternative assets

At a time when investors are looking for more resilient alternative assets with high appreciation potential, the first regulated whisky investment fund positions Portugal at the forefront of a growing global trend: investment in rare and collector's spirits.

The global investment whisky market was valued at over $3.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $6 billion by 2030, driven by growing demand from collectors, investors and enthusiasts, particularly in Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Over the past 10 years, rare whisky has seen impressive increases in value. According to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, rare whisky has increased in value by 322% over the past decade, outperforming categories such as contemporary art, classic cars, and even fine wine.

Named Oeno Fine Wine & Whisky Fund – Closed-End Alternative Investment Fund in non-financial assets, this new fund, structured under a RAIF (Reserved Alternative Investment Fund) and launched in collaboration with international industry experts, will be headquartered in Portugal and will be open to qualified and non-qualified investors, with a minimum investment amount of 50 thousand euros. The Oeno Group recommends a minimum investment of 100 thousand euros.

The fund will focus on acquiring and managing rare casks and bottles from prestigious Scottish, American, Japanese and Irish distilleries, with a focus on limited editions, discontinued whiskies and collections highly coveted by private collectors and auction houses.

“Whisky combines history, scarcity, and a passionate global market. This fund offers investors a structured and secure way to participate in a market that is experiencing unprecedented appreciation,” said Tiago Stattmiller, regional director for Oeno Group in Portugal.

“With the Whisky Reserve Fund, we are bringing to Portugal an investment opportunity that was previously virtually unheard of in the country,” says Tiago Stattmiller. “It is a tangible, emotional asset class with an excellent performance track record – perfect for those seeking real diversification outside of traditional financial markets.”

Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 1957, 54-year-old

Rising trend

Investing in whisky casks is a growing trend in the tangible asset world. According to Rare Whisky 101, average cask prices have increased by between 12% and 15% per year over the past decade, with some casks increasing in value by over 20%, especially for rare editions or those from closed distilleries.

Unlike other collectables, whiskey barrels have a natural appreciation in value: the liquid improves with age, and its rarity increases as global demand grows, and supply remains limited. In addition, investors can choose to keep the barrels aging or bottle them later, creating limited editions with high market value.

In addition to focusing on returns, the Whisky Reserve Fund values ​​producers that incorporate ESG criteria, which respect sustainable production practices, as well as traceability and ethics in the origin of the assets.

Management will be provided by a team of experts with proven experience in the luxury spirits market, supported by technological platforms for asset tracking, dynamic market assessment and diversified liquidity strategies – including sales on secondary markets, international auctions and collaborations with premium distributors.

Why invest in whiskey?

Rare whisky is an asset in inherently limited supply: a bottle, once consumed, is gone forever – driving up the value of the remaining bottles. Rising demand from Asian collectors, spirits museums and luxury investors has accelerated scarcity and driven up prices.

In times of economic uncertainty and financial market instability, whisky is positioned as a tangible safe haven, with little correlation to stocks or bonds. It is also an asset that combines cultural heritage, prestige and emotion – a combination that is difficult to replicate in other investment classes.

It is also worth noting that this asset class presents a very low risk due to the fact that it is a tangible asset. By investing in whisky barrels or bottles, investors are not only acquiring an asset with potential for appreciation – they are participating in a centuries-old tradition, in a creative process that combines nature, time and artisanal know-how.

Please note that the Oeno Fine Wine & Whisky Fund does not constitute a solicitation for investment or an offer of placement. If you are interested in this investment in wines or whisky, please contact investors@fundbox.pt.

