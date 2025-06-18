Anti-money Laundering Market by Offering, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 with LexisNexis, Oracle, FIS, Fiserv, and Jumio Leading

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-money Laundering Market by Offering, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AML market size is projected to grow from USD 4.13 billion in 2025 to USD 9.38 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period. High rates of digital payment adoption in Australia, Singapore, and India have led to the development of more robust compliance infrastructures for monitoring transactions in real-time.

The increasing sophistication of financial crimes is leading institutions to construct infrastructure that provides a 360-degree picture of customer and transaction information. This involves combining KYC information, transactional activity, and third-party information across departments to enhance anomaly detection and simplify regulatory reporting, ultimately enhancing AML capabilities. The rise in digital payments and online banking has significantly accelerated financial transactions, posing a significant risk of illegal activities and necessitating robust AML measures.



By solution, the transaction monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The transaction monitoring segment is experiencing rapid growth in the AML market, which is being fueled by the rising volume of online transactions and increased regulatory expectations. Banks are facing mounting pressure to identify suspicious activity in real-time, and hence, there is a move toward sophisticated monitoring systems. For example, Citigroup has significantly invested in its compliance infrastructure.



Citi, in 2023, spent USD 2.9 billion on transformation spend, which had a significant focus on regulatory compliance automation and improving transaction monitoring processes. These investments indicate the requirement for effective, scalable solutions that can process high volumes of transactional data. Financial crimes being increasingly sophisticated and cross-border in nature, real-time monitoring, integrated analytics, and reporting with ease are key features desired by institutions. Thus, transaction monitoring systems are becoming crucial to combat money laundering and are likely to be one of the most vital growth areas in the AML technology ecosystem.



The US is expected to hold the largest market size in the North American region during the forecast period.



The US has the largest market size in the North America region in the AML market because it has a vast financial sector, a strong regulatory environment, and a high risk of financial crime. The US has put in place a strong legal and enforcement framework for AML compliance, such as the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), the USA PATRIOT Act, and regulations enforced by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). These regulations require extensive customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and reporting of suspicious transactions.



The nation has the world's largest banks and financial institutions that process large volumes of transactions and have operations in multiple markets around the globe, exposing them to a higher risk of money laundering. US regulators have imposed large fines on banks for non-compliance, providing them with powerful incentives to embrace sophisticated AML technologies. Growth in cyber-facilitated financial crimes and the growing popularity of digital payments drove demand for AI- and analytics-driven AML solutions. Along with these, the mature fintech ecosystem and government efforts to upgrade the AML infrastructure contribute to the country's dominance in the AML market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global





