EarnMining Sees Explosive Growth as Free Cloud Mining App Gains Traction Among BTC, ETH, and XRP Users

San Francisco, CA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnMining, incorporated in the UK, is reporting a surge in user adoption following the launch of its free cloud mining app, now available to users globally. Designed to support mining for top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), the app has quickly attracted over 100,000 new users within its first month of launch.



This momentum reflects increasing demand for accessible mining tools that allow users to explore the potential of passive crypto income without needing to invest in expensive mining rigs or navigate complex technical setups. “We built EarnMining with one clear goal in mind: to offer everyday people a way to tap into the potential of mining top digital assets like BTC, ETH, and XRP from their mobile devices,” said an EarnMining spokesperson.

Key Features Driving Growth

Free Mobile Mining : Users can begin mining select cryptocurrencies directly from their smartphones or browsers without purchasing hardware.





: Users can begin mining select cryptocurrencies directly from their smartphones or browsers without purchasing hardware. Support for Multiple Cryptocurrencies: In addition to BTC, ETH, and XRP, users can also mine DOGE, LTC, SOL, and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.





In addition to BTC, ETH, and XRP, users can also mine DOGE, LTC, SOL, and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. User-Friendly Interface : The app is built for simplicity, offering fast onboarding for beginners and an intuitive dashboard for managing contracts.





: The app is built for simplicity, offering fast onboarding for beginners and an intuitive dashboard for managing contracts. Flexible Cloud Mining Contracts : Daily settlement contracts offer users the potential for consistent rewards, with principal automatically returned at the end of each term.





: Daily settlement contracts offer users the for consistent rewards, with principal automatically returned at the end of each term. Secure Withdrawals: Funds can be withdrawn to personal wallets once minimum balance thresholds are met.

The following data illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve.



After the purchase is successful, the contract will be mined, and users can receive potential income the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn to a personal encrypted wallet at any time. The platform interface is simple and intuitive, allowing even crypto beginners to participate easily. It supports settlement in major digital assets, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, and USDT, offering users flexible and convenient options for managing their earnings.

Continued Global Expansion

Following the success of the app’s initial rollout, EarnMining plans to expand its presence in emerging crypto markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. New regional partnerships and multi-language support are slated for release later this year.



About EarnMining

EarnMining was established in 2018. It is a global cloud mining platform that aims to make cryptocurrency mining simple, safe, and convenient. Without any technical expertise, users from different backgrounds can easily get started and unlock the potential for passive income through the platform's streamlined mining services.



Website: https://earnmining.com



Email: info@earnmining.com



X (Twitter): https://x.com/EarnMiningUK



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

