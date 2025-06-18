Application Processor Market to Surpass USD 55.34 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.47% | SNS Insider

Austin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application Processor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Application Processor Market was valued at USD 37.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 55.34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Advanced Node Technologies and Smart Device Demand Drive Application Processor Market Growth

The Application Processor (AP) market is advancing rapidly with a shift toward cutting-edge process nodes like 5nm and 3nm, aimed at enhancing performance and energy efficiency. Growing integration of AI capabilities is boosting on-device intelligence across smartphones and IoT devices. Security aspects like secure enclaves and trusted execution environments are becoming more and more part of the fabric of chips in order to secure delicate data. USD 7.02 billion by 2023 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.10%. Meanwhile, global foundries are turning the fab knobs ever so perfectly to satisfy the ever growing high demand of leading edge chips. Leading players are all expanding operations and deploying capacity at newly built fabs, which are enabling support for upcoming 2nm processes. They are part and parcel of a world-spanning drive to increase chip manufacturing and reduce dependence on overseas manufacturing, in order to fuel the next wave of intelligent, efficient and secure digital devices.

Asia Pacific Leads and Accelerates in Global Application Processor Market

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the application processor market with a 44.3% share and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032. and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is led by robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems, high penetration of smartphones and rising demand for smart devices. Major production and consumption centres include China, South Korea, Taiwan and India. Local players such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung, and MediaTek are innovating and providing the latest chipsets for mobile and wearable devices. India’s “Make in India” drive is also spurring domestic development. New applications in automotive, IOT and smart infrastructure – driven by AI, 5G and EV trends – are cementing Asia Pacific’s position as largest and fastest growing application processor market in the world.

Market Size in 2023 USD 37.43 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 55.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.47% From 2024 to 2032

• By Core Type (Single-core, Dual-core, Quad-core, Hexa-core, Octa-core)

• By Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Device Type

In 2023, mobile phones held a dominant 60.8% share of the application processor market, due to strong global smartphone demand, fast upgrade chipsets, increasing integration of AI, 5G and resolution features. Top makers such as Qualcomm, Apple, and MediaTek are still pushing the boundaries with new flagship and mid-range launches.

Smart wearables are expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing demand for compact, AI-based, energy-efficient processors in fitness trackers, smartwatches, and health-monitoring systems.

By Core Type

Octa-core processors held a 48.1% market share in 2023 and are set to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 22% from 2024 to 2032. The reason advanced and even mid-tier smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices considering them one of the must-haves lies in the requirement for multitasking without excessive battery drain, and high performance. Octa-core architectures represent an ideal mix of performance and power efficiency, and untether advanced applications such as AI, 4K video, and gaming. Rising adoption in wearables, automotive and edge AI systems is also driving demand for multi-core power.

By Industry

In 2023, consumer electronics dominated the application processor market with an 82.5% share, driven by the widespread use of smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and smart home devices. Demand for faster, smarter, and energy-efficient gadgets continues to fuel innovation, with key players like Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek integrating AI, 5G, and machine learning.

The automotive segment is expected to reach highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and infotainment systems largely depend on the advanced application processors for improved performance.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Intel Corporation

HiSilicon (Huawei)

NVIDIA Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

UNISOC

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd.

Allwinner Technology Co. Ltd.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Ambarella Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Recent Developments:

In October 2024, Apple announced M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, with the world’s fastest CPU cores and up to 2x faster Neural Engine for AI and pro workloads. Powered by second-gen 3nm tech, they give Mac performance a jolt with Thunderbolt 5 and up to 75% more memory bandwidth.

In March 2025, Qualcomm purchased Edge Impulse, to strengthen AI for IoT tools for over 170,000 developers. The deal further extends Qualcomm’s position as a leader in Edge AI and supports its ability to offer AI models to a broad ecosystem of customers.

