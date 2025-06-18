Hairmax Partners with Truemed to Accept FSA/HSA Payments on FDA-Cleared Laser Hair Growth Devices

Boca Raton, FL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical-Grade Hair Growth Devices Now Eligible for Pre-Tax Funds





Hairmax, the global leader in laser hair growth technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Truemed, enabling customers to use FSA (Flexible Spending Account) and HSA (Health Savings Account) funds to purchase eligible Hairmax hair growth medical devices. This collaboration makes Hairmax’s full line of Laser Hair Growth solutions—including Laser Caps, Laser Combs, and Laser Band devices—eligible for payment with pre-tax healthcare dollars. This allows customers to save up to 30% or more instantly compared to traditional out-of-pocket spending.

Hairmax laser devices are classified as FDA-cleared medical devices, clinically proven to treat hereditary hair loss and thinning in both men and women. These medical-grade devices use low-level laser therapy (LLLT), a safe, non-invasive, and drug-free treatment that stimulates hair growth, reverses thinning, and increases density and fullness. Backed by decades of clinical research, Hairmax devices are trusted by physicians and hair restoration experts around the world.

“Our partnership with Truemed aligns with our mission to make medically validated hair growth technology accessible to more people,” said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax. “Now, customers can invest in their hair health using pre-tax dollars, making it easier and more affordable to take action against hair loss.”

At Truemed, we're excited to broaden our reach through our partnership with Hairmax, a company that shares our commitment to delivering meaningful, health-focused solutions. This collaboration reflects our mission to make health interventions more accessible by enabling HSA/FSA coverage for eligible products that truly improve lives." - Chantel Hopper, VP of Customer Success & Marketing at Truemed.

In addition to immediate savings, this partnership offers critical year-end benefits. FSA funds typically follow a “use-it-or-lose-it” policy and must be spent before December 31st. Consumers looking to maximize the value of their remaining 2025 healthcare benefits now have a unique opportunity to invest in clinically proven hair regrowth before their funds expire.

To take advantage of this opportunity, customers can now select the “Pay with FSA/HSA” option at checkout on Hairmax.com, where Truemed will seamlessly verify eligibility and process the transaction.

About Hairmax

Hairmax is the pioneer and global leader in laser hair growth technology, with over 24 years of innovation and the most FDA clearances in the industry. Hairmax devices are clinically proven and physician-recommended for the treatment of hereditary hair loss and thinning hair. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care, and supplements designed to restore confidence and support a healthy hair growth journey.

About Truemed

About Us blurb: Over $140 billion in HSA/FSA funds sit untouched, with many account holders unaware that their dollars can be spent on more than just prescriptions, doctor’s visits, and traditional “sick-care.” Truemed helps qualified Americans unlock the full potential of these accounts, enabling them to use pre-tax funds on products that help cure, treat, mitigate, and prevent chronic disease, like fitness equipment, supplements, red light therapy, and more. Truemed’s curated marketplace and seamless process make it easier to spend smarter and live healthier. Learn more at www.truemed.com.

Learn more at https://hairmax.com/pages/fsa_hsa