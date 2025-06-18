Synthetic Quartz Market to Reach USD 153.07 Million by 2032 | Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Semiconductor Manufacturing, Optoelectronics, and 5G Infrastructure

Austin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The synthetic quartz market was valued at USD 101.84 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 153.07 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23% from 2025 to 2032.

Synthetic Quartz, with better purity and increased consistency, is a material required for many high-tech applications. Applications include frequency control in electronics, semiconductor lithography, optical lens fabrication, and various communication systems.

The price of quartz has been soaring as the synthetic quartz used in frequency control devices such as resonators, oscillators, and filters for smartphones (including camera, audio, and wireless communications), GPS, wearable electronics, and satellite communications become more common. Also, ongoing expansion of semiconductor manufacturing fabs and 5G network infrastructure across the globe is further augmenting the requirement for high-purity quartz products that offer excellent thermal & mechanical resistance.





Download PDF Sample of Synthetic Quartz Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7274

The U.S. Synthetic Quartz market size was USD 20.17 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 33.50 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.55% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. It is owing to its highly advanced technological infrastructure, presence of semiconductor manufacturers, and potentially high demand for precision electronic components. Several top semiconductor and electronics industry companies, including Intel, Texas Instruments, and GlobalFoundries, all of which require high-purity synthetic quartz for chip fabrication, timing devices, and photolithography applications, have a presence in the country.

Key Players:

Heraeus

Nikon

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Murata Manufacturing

Tosoh

Seiko Epson

CoorsTek

KYOCERA

Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology

Synthetic Quartz Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 101.84 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 153.07 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.23% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Increased Use in Solar and Renewable Energy Applications Drives the Market Growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Synthetic Quartz Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7274

By Product Type

In 2024, approximately 68% of total revenue in the synthetic quartz market was attributable to synthetic quartz crystal. This large share can be primarily attributed to high usage in frequency control applications in the electronics and telecommunications industries. The crystals play a fundamental role in the resonators, oscillators, and filters, which are crucial for keeping devices (smartphones, GPS, computers, and wearable electronics) stable. Their excellent frequency stability, low thermal expansion, and high mechanical quality factor make them an irreplaceable component in high-performance electronic systems.

By Application

The electrical and electronics segment led the synthetic quartz market in 2024, contributing 48% of the global market share. This dominance is fueled by the extensive usage of synthetic quartz in pivotal electronics components like resonators, oscillators, filters, and semiconductors. These parts are essential for maintaining precision in signals, timing control, and frequency stability in many consumer and industrial electronic devices, from smartphones and computers to televisions and GPS systems to medical instruments.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of approximately 43.45% in 2024. It is due to being a global manufacturing hub of electronics, semiconductors, and telecommunications equipment. Electronics and chip-making giants are based in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan and have been dependent on synthetic quartz for photolithography, frequency control devices, and optical systems. It boasts an extensive supply chain, competitive labor, and a pro-industrial government, especially for semiconductor fab and 5G infrastructure. With the rise of high-performance devices, the competitiveness of synthetic quartz is mounting, especially in China, where both consumption and production are top-ranked in the world, supported by the huge electronics manufacturers and the accelerated demand for high-performance devices.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, Tokyo Denpa Co., Ltd. announced a partnership with a leading semiconductor equipment supplier covering the supply of high-purity synthetic quartz crystal substrates for EUV lithography systems.

Tokyo Denpa Co., Ltd. announced a partnership with a leading semiconductor equipment supplier covering the supply of high-purity synthetic quartz crystal substrates for EUV lithography systems. In December 2024, Heraeus Conamic announced an expansion of its quartz glass production facility in Germany to increase manufacturing capacity by 30% to satisfy the growing demand from the photonics and optical fiber industries.





Buy Full Research Report on Synthetic Quartz Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7274

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.