San Diego, USA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global financial market accelerates towards a new era of intelligence and decentralization, Quantivision Business Institute (QBI) is reshaping fintech education and asset management through forward-thinking educational concepts and technological innovation. As a pioneering institution in global fintech education, QBI officially announces that its core asset—the QBI Token—will be listed on mainstream exchanges on September 1, 2025, marking a historic step in the integration of AI and fintech.







QBI Token: The Core Engine for the New Era of Intelligent Finance



Launched in 2022 by QBI's founder, the QBI Token has become a key driver of the intelligent finance ecosystem due to its extensive applications in education, research, and industry collaboration. The token's price surged from an initial $0.08 to $5 by May 2025, representing a cumulative increase of over 60 times, reflecting the market's high recognition of its model and vision.



On May 28, 2025, QBI officially launched its lock-up and market capitalization management plan and announced its global trading platform strategy, enhancing token liquidity and global coverage through cloud deployment, solidifying its leading position in the Web3 finance sector.







Five Core Application Scenarios: Building an Integrated Ecological Loop



The QBI Token is not just a payment tool; it is a comprehensive digital asset that integrates governance, research, and asset incubation, fully covering the following core scenarios:



· Educational Ecosystem Development: Users can use QBI Tokens to pay for courses, boot camps, and seminars and receive token rewards upon completion of learning projects. Blockchain-based on-chain certification technology ensures global verification of degrees and achievements.

Technological and Ecological Advantages: Building Global Trust The QBI Token is widely popular due to its ecological design and practical applications, featuring the following significant advantages: · High Practicality: Encompassing multiple ecological scenarios in education, research, governance, and trading, trading activity increased by 50% year-on-year in 2024. · Great Growth Potential: The token’s value has increased over 60 times in just three years, with lock-up and global listing plans expected to further boost its market capitalization. · Security and Compliance: Utilizing MindArc 5.0 encryption and MEV protection technology ensures transaction security, adhering to international compliance standards such as FATF, SEC, and MiCA. · Broad Ecosystem: Supported by 100,000 global alumni and partnerships with top institutions like Harvard, Stanford, and Goldman Sachs, resource integration advantages are significant. · Innovation-Driven: Testing data shows that MindArc 5.0 users achieved a weekly return of 211.20%, with total value locked (TVL) exceeding $100 million, highlighting the token's actual impact on AI innovation.

The QBI Token is widely popular due to its ecological design and practical applications, featuring the following significant advantages:



Looking to the Future: From Utility Token to Assetized Equity

In the future, the QBI Token plans to gradually transform into an assetized token with equity attributes, opening new pathways for IPOs in the Web3 sector. QBI aims to "give market value to every academic achievement, allowing every quantitative talent to have capital support." Through deep integration with the AI engine MindArc 5.0, it seeks to build the infrastructure for a global AI finance ecosystem.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



