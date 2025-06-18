Singapore Commercial Aircraft Market 2025-2029: Low-Cost Carriers Drive Singapore's Commercial Aircraft Market Expansion

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial aircraft market in Singapore is forecasted to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by robust growth in tourism, increasing investments in aerospace and defense, and collaboration and partnerships among companies.
This study identifies the rising popularity of low-cost carriers as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft market in Singapore growth during the next few years. Also, demand for fuel-efficient aircraft engines and rising need for light-weight aircraft will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the commercial aircraft market in Singapore provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Singapore Commercial Aircraft Market Segmentation:
By Aircraft Type
- Narrow-body aircraft
- Wide-body aircraft
- Regional aircraft
By Type
- Turbofan
- Turboprop
By Application
- Passenger aircraft
- Freighter
By Ownership
- Owned
- Leased
The research report encompasses:
- Market sizing for Commercial Aircraft in Singapore
- Forecasting market trends and growth
- Detailed industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft market vendors in Singapore that include
- Airbus SE
- AMETEK Inc.
- Embraer SA
- General Dynamics Corp.
- RTX Corp.
- SATS Ltd.
- The Boeing Co.
Also, the commercial aircraft market in Singapore analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2024
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2019 - 2023
5.2 Aircraft Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.4 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.5 Ownership segment analysis 2019 - 2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 The AI impact on commercial aircraft market in Singapore
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
7.4 Threat of new entrants
7.5 Threat of substitutes
7.6 Threat of rivalry
7.7 Market condition
8 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Aircraft Type
8.3 Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.4 Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.6 Market opportunity by Aircraft Type
9 Market Segmentation by Type
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by Type
9.3 Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.4 Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.5 Market opportunity by Type
10 Market Segmentation by Application
10.1 Market segments
10.2 Comparison by Application
10.3 Passenger aircraft - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.4 Freighter - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.5 Market opportunity by Application
11 Market Segmentation by Ownership
11.1 Market segments
11.2 Comparison by Ownership
11.3 Owned - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
11.4 Leased - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
11.5 Market opportunity by Ownership
12 Customer Landscape
12.1 Customer landscape overview
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
13.1 Market drivers
13.2 Market challenges
13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
13.4 Market opportunities/restraints
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Landscape
14.3 Landscape disruption
14.4 Industry risks
15 Competitive Analysis
- Airbus SE
- AMETEK Inc.
- Embraer SA
- General Dynamics Corp.
- RTX Corp.
- SATS Ltd.
- The Boeing Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sghpyk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.