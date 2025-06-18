China Architectural Coatings Guide 2025: Breakdown by Paint Type, End Use, and Application

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China - Architectural Coatings - 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth report focuses on the top country markets worldwide for Architectural coatings and include detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values. The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for architectural coatings.

The information in the report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in China, backed up by thorough secondary research and the analyst's in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Architectural Coatings

Market volumes in metric tonnes

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency

Market shares by company in volume

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Type of Paint (Wall Emulsions/Dispersions, Primers/Undercoats, Metal Coatings, Wood Coatings/Preservatives, Others)

End Use (new Housing, Non-Residential, Residential RMI)

Gloss Level (Matt, Semi-Gloss, Gloss)

Application (Interior, Exterior)

Paint composition (Additives, Binders/Resins, Solvents, Pigments/Fillers/Extenders)

Paint grade (Economy, Middle, Premium)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type

Key Topics Covered:

China Coatings Background

China - Background - Overview

Key Figures

Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls Imp/Exp: SB Polymers Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls Imp/Exp: WB Polymers Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes



Foreword - Architectural Coatings



China - Architectural Coatings Overview & Dist.

China - Arch. Coatings Overview and Distribution

New Dwelling Construction

China - Architectural Coatings Product Section

China - Market Overview

Historical Trends and Forecasts: Arch. Coatings Prices and Market Values Prices and Values by Application System Prices and Values by Resin Type Detailed Prices: Water Based Detailed Prices: Solvent Based Prices and Values by Paint Type

End Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts Water Based: Historical and Forecast Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts Paint Composition: Breakdown by Resin Type Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

Distribution: Architectural Coatings

