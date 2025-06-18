Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market Forecast Report 2025: Surging Demand in Semiconductor Manufacturing to Propel Electronic-Grade Sulfuric Acid Market Growth by 6.60% CAGR from 2025-2030

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronic-grade sulfuric acid market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60% during the forecast period (2025-2030).



Electronic-grade sulfuric acid is a corrosive acid and soluble in water. Sulfuric acid, commonly known as battery acid, is one of the staple products in the chemical industry due to its application as a raw material for many chemicals. It is also used as an intermediary in many chemical processes.



The electronic grade sulfuric acid has the highest purity, approximately 96% purity. High purity is necessary for the electronic-grade sulfuric acid, as impurities in the solution could damage the circuits, semiconductors, etc., in cleaning and etching processes.



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Semiconductor Sector:

The semiconductor industry plays a pivotal role globally, underpinning advancements in a wide range of cutting-edge technologies. Its expansion is being fueled by government incentives and policies aimed at bolstering semiconductor development. For example, the U.S. government's CHIPS and Science Act provides research funding and manufacturing incentives to strengthen the domestic semiconductor industry. Advances in semiconductor technology are enhancing product capabilities and process efficiencies across memory, logic, analog, and microprocessor units (MPUs).

As global demand for semiconductors rises, heightened research and development efforts are driving the creation of new plants and facilities. This, in turn, is boosting the need for electronic-grade sulfuric acid, a critical substance used to eliminate minute impurities from wafer chip surfaces during cleaning and manufacturing.

The growing semiconductor industry's reliance on this acid is expected to further elevate its demand. Major players in the semiconductor market - including Asia-Pacific nations (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) and the United States - collectively account for approximately 91% of the global market share, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS).

Regional Breakdown of the Electronic-Grade Sulfuric Acid Market:

The market for electronic-grade sulfuric acid is categorized into three key regions: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the world's leading economies, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea - all G20 members - alongside some of the fastest-growing economies globally.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that Asia and the Pacific achieved a GDP growth rate of 4.4% in 2023, with South Asia at 6.3% and Southeast Asia at 4.6%. This robust economic growth extends to the industrial sector, positioning the region as a vital supplier of raw materials and finished products on the global stage.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Featured

Spectrum Chemicals

BASF SE

Chemtrade Logistics

Columbus Chemicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

RCI Labscan Limited

Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan)

Trident Group

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Nouryon

Lab Alley

Moses Lake Industries

The Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Grade Type

PPB (Parts Per Billion) Purity

PPM (Parts Per Million) Purity

By Concentration Type

Below 96%

96%-97%

Above 97%

By Application

Semiconductors

PCB panels

Photovoltaic

Others

By End-User Industry

Semiconductor & Microelectronics Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Automotive Electronics

Telecommunications & I.T.

Aerospace & Defense Electronics

Energy Storage & Battery Industry

Healthcare & Medical Devices

Industrial Electronics

By Geography

Americas

US

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

