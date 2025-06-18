Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 43.14 billion by 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global security and vulnerability management software market is on a strong growth trajectory. It is projected to increase from USD 18.19 billion in 2025 to USD 43.14 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period. This upward trend is being driven by escalating cyber threats, rapid digital transformation, and widespread cloud adoption across industries. As businesses continue to digitize their operations and embrace remote or hybrid work environments, the demand for robust cybersecurity tools has intensified. Security and vulnerability management (SVM) software plays a pivotal role in helping organizations safeguard critical systems and data against ever-evolving cyber threats.

Understanding Security and Vulnerability Management Software

Security and vulnerability management software refers to a suite of tools designed to help organizations proactively identify, assess, and remediate vulnerabilities within their IT infrastructure. These solutions are essential in ensuring that potential security gaps are addressed before malicious actors can exploit them. One of the primary functions of this software is vulnerability scanning, which automates the process of identifying weaknesses in applications, configurations, and network components.

Another critical feature is risk assessment and prioritization. Once vulnerabilities are detected, the software ranks them based on factors such as severity, potential impact, and exploitability. This helps IT teams focus on the most pressing threats first. Additionally, patch management capabilities allow organizations to streamline the deployment of updates and security patches, ensuring that known vulnerabilities are resolved promptly. By consolidating these functions, SVM tools provide a centralized approach to securing digital assets and maintaining regulatory compliance.

Key Drivers Fueling Market Growth

Several factors are contributing to the expanding demand for security and vulnerability management solutions. One of the foremost drivers is the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. Organizations across the globe are under constant threat from ransomware, phishing schemes, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). In response, businesses are investing in proactive tools to detect and mitigate these threats in real-time.

Another major factor is the growing reliance on cloud infrastructure. As businesses shift workloads to public and private clouds, the complexity and scale of security management increase. SVM tools equipped to handle cloud-native environments are becoming indispensable. Furthermore, compliance with data protection regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other international standards is pushing organizations to adopt more sophisticated vulnerability management practices.

Lastly, digital transformation initiatives are prompting organizations to modernize their IT systems and processes. This transformation, while offering operational efficiencies, also introduces new vulnerabilities, which underscores the importance of a robust SVM framework.

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the most rapid growth in the security and vulnerability management software market. This can be attributed to a combination of high cyberattack frequency, accelerated cloud infrastructure adoption, and increasing digitization across sectors. Governments and businesses in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in cybersecurity infrastructure to protect against threats targeting financial institutions, government databases, and critical infrastructure.

Moreover, regulatory initiatives are being introduced in several APAC countries to enhance national cybersecurity frameworks. While the region offers immense growth potential, it also faces certain challenges, including a shortage of cybersecurity professionals and fragmented regulations. However, these gaps are creating opportunities for solution providers to offer managed SVM services, especially tailored to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Prominent players in the region include Tenable, Qualys, CrowdStrike, McAfee, Trend Micro, and Sophos.

Latin America: Embracing Cloud and Digital Security

In Latin America, the SVM market is expanding due to increased internet penetration, higher rates of cybercrime, and the rising adoption of cloud technologies. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia are modernizing their digital ecosystems, and with that comes a growing awareness of the need for robust security protocols. Regulatory requirements in the banking and finance sectors are also pushing organizations to invest in compliance-driven SVM tools.

Nonetheless, economic volatility and a shortage of cybersecurity talent remain key hurdles. To address these issues, organizations are turning to cost-effective, cloud-based SVM solutions that offer scalability without heavy upfront investments. Key players actively serving the Latin American market include Qualys, Tenable, CrowdStrike, McAfee, IBM, and Palo Alto Networks.

Middle East and Africa: Rising Threat Landscape and Smart Infrastructure

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is witnessing significant growth in the SVM software market, driven by heightened cyber threats, new data protection laws, and emerging smart city and IoT initiatives. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria are actively strengthening their cybersecurity posture as part of broader digital transformation agendas.

However, this region also presents certain challenges, including limited cybersecurity budgets and varied regulatory landscapes. Despite these obstacles, the MEA market offers promising opportunities, especially in cloud security solutions and government-led cybersecurity investments. Major vendors with a growing footprint in this region include Tenable, Qualys, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, and Trend Micro.

Market Segmentation Overview

The security and vulnerability management software market is segmented based on deployment mode, organization size, and geography.

By deployment mode, the market is divided into:

Cloud-based solutions , which offer scalability, remote access, and lower total cost of ownership—particularly attractive to SMEs.

, which offer scalability, remote access, and lower total cost of ownership—particularly attractive to SMEs. On-premises solutions, often preferred by large enterprises or highly regulated industries that require full control over data and infrastructure.

By organization size, the market is segmented into:

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) , which prioritize affordable and easy-to-implement solutions with essential functionalities.

, which prioritize affordable and easy-to-implement solutions with essential functionalities. Large enterprises, which demand comprehensive tools with advanced threat analytics, real-time alerts, and integrations with broader IT ecosystems.

End-User Industry Segments

Security and vulnerability management software caters to a diverse array of industries and end-users. Key sectors include:

Government agencies : Require highly secure environments due to the sensitivity of public data and national security concerns.

: Require highly secure environments due to the sensitivity of public data and national security concerns. Healthcare : Must comply with data protection standards like HIPAA, necessitating continuous vulnerability assessments.

: Must comply with data protection standards like HIPAA, necessitating continuous vulnerability assessments. Retail and hospitality : Face threats from payment system breaches and require endpoint and network protection.

: Face threats from payment system breaches and require endpoint and network protection. Finance and banking : Operate under strict regulations and need real-time detection and compliance reporting tools.

: Operate under strict regulations and need real-time detection and compliance reporting tools. Technology and IT firms : Protecting intellectual property and customer data is a top priority.

: Protecting intellectual property and customer data is a top priority. Education, transportation, smart cities, and home automation: All benefit from SVM solutions as their digital infrastructure continues to expand.

Segments Covered in the Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market Report

Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market by Organization Size

SMEs

Large enterprises

Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The competitive landscape of the SVM market includes both established cybersecurity vendors and emerging technology firms. Tenable is known for its Nessus platform and enterprise-grade SVM offerings. Qualys provides a cloud-native approach to vulnerability detection and patch management. CrowdStrike stands out for integrating endpoint protection with vulnerability analytics.

McAfee and Trend Micro offer broad cybersecurity suites that include SVM features, while Palo Alto Networks integrates vulnerability insights into its larger network and cloud security solutions. Sophos and IBM Security also have strong offerings tailored for different industry needs.

Recent Developments:

Cloud-based security and compliance service provider Qualys has added improved vulnerability management tools, such as AI-powered risk prioritization and automatic patch management. By facilitating more precise risk assessments and automated remedial procedures, this seeks to enhance system security.

Improved Security Management Capabilities Acquired by Tenable

Date: November 2024

Development: Indi, a top supplier of cloud-native vulnerability scanning products, was acquired by Tenable, a significant participant in the vulnerability management market. Tenable's portfolio will be strengthened by this acquisition, which will provide a new line of cloud-based security management products, particularly for companies moving to multi-cloud and hybrid settings.

Important Points:

Tenable's capacity to offer comprehensive vulnerability management solutions suited to contemporary cloud infrastructures will be improved by Indi's technology.

Additionally, the change enhances Tenable's scalability and capacity to provide continuous monitoring and real-time vulnerability evaluations.

Microsoft Updates Defender with New Vulnerability Management Features

Date: October 2024

Development: To improve endpoint security, Microsoft included new vulnerability management capabilities to its Microsoft Defender security toolkit. In order to provide more thorough insights into vulnerabilities throughout the company, the changes include enhanced threat intelligence feeds, new risk detection algorithms, and a deeper interaction with Microsoft 365 Defender.

Key Points: This integration predicts and ranks vulnerabilities according to threat severity by utilizing AI and machine learning.

By using a single, unified platform, the move enables businesses to better manage security threats from detection to remediation.

On September 2024, Rapid7 launches their vulnerability risk management solution.

Development: To assist enterprises in prioritizing vulnerabilities according to their potential impact and business risk, cybersecurity company Rapid7 has introduced a new vulnerability risk management system. Integrated workflows in the solution provide quicker risk mitigation and remediation.

Important Points:

The technology helps security teams make better decisions by evaluating the commercial impact of vulnerabilities using predictive analytics.

Large corporations and SMBs seeking all-inclusive yet simple-to-implement vulnerability management solutions are the target audience.

CrowdStrike Introduces New Patch and Vulnerability Management Products

August 2024

Development: Within its Falcon platform, CrowdStrike, a company well-known for its endpoint security products, included new vulnerability management and patch management features. Organizations can now detect vulnerabilities instantly and apply fixes with little interruption to business operations thanks to these new functionalities.

Important Features: Users can now monitor the real-time progress of patch installations and take advantage of automatic remediation capabilities with CrowdStrike Falcon.

In order to minimize the window of vulnerability, the approach employs intelligence-driven patching, which ranks patches according to their probability of exploitation.

July 2024: McAfee Unveils New AI-Based Vulnerability Management System

Development: To improve its current security suite, McAfee unveiled a vulnerability management solution driven by AI. The new solution significantly cuts down on the amount of time required on human threat assessments and vulnerability remediation by using machine learning to automatically detect high-risk vulnerabilities, rank them, and suggest patches.

Key Points: By continuously learning from security data, McAfee's AI algorithms are able to prioritize vulnerabilities and produce forecasts that are more accurate.

The system provides a smooth security management experience by integrating with other cybersecurity technologies.

Qualys Increases Offerings in Cloud Security Management Date: June 2024

Development: By introducing an integrated solution for cloud vulnerability assessment, Qualys increased the scope of its cloud security management capabilities. On-premises and cloud-based infrastructures may be managed and secured from a single platform thanks to the new solution, which focuses on vulnerability management in public cloud settings.

Important Points:

The new solution enhances visibility throughout an organization's infrastructure by enabling ongoing vulnerability scans and risk assessments for cloud workloads.

To improve security operations, the service integrates with third-party systems and offers customisable reports.

BreachLock Launches Managed Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Scanning Service

Date: May 2024

Development: A new penetration testing and vulnerability scanning solution targeted at small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) was introduced by managed security services company BreachLock. The purpose of this service is to give companies sophisticated vulnerability management tools without requiring internal knowledge.

Important Points:

The service offers a thorough method of vulnerability evaluation by fusing automated vulnerability scanning with human-driven penetration testing.

SMEs gain access to real-time vulnerability data, repair suggestions, and continual assistance to improve their security posture over time.

Palo Alto Networks Increases Its Capabilities for Vulnerability Management

Date: April 2024

Development: The Cortex XSOAR platform from Palo Alto Networks now has integrated vulnerability management tools that offer threat intelligence and vulnerability scanning capabilities, among other enhanced features. By dynamically correlating security data from throughout the company, the new functionalities aim to enhance incident response times and vulnerability discovery.

Important Points:

Teams can react swiftly to hazards that have been identified because to the platform's combination of vulnerability management and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities.

Using machine learning, the improved vulnerability management system ranks vulnerabilities according to their business effect and exploitability.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (セキュリティおよび脆弱性管理ソフトウェア市場), Korean (보안 및 취약점 관리 소프트웨어 시장), Chinese (安全和漏洞管理软件市场), French (Marché des logiciels de gestion de la sécurité et des vulnérabilités), German (Markt für Sicherheits- und Schwachstellenmanagement-Software), and Italian (Mercato del software di gestione della sicurezza e della vulnerabilità), etc.

