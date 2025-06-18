Microsegmentation Market is expected to grow to USD 41.24 billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microsegmentation market is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. Valued at approximately USD 8.17 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach an estimated USD 41.24 billion by 2034. This substantial increase represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.78% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The rising frequency of cyberattacks, increasing demand for secure network environments, and growing adoption of cloud-based infrastructures are major factors propelling market expansion. Organizations across various sectors are seeking more advanced and granular security approaches, leading to the rising popularity of microsegmentation as a core cybersecurity strategy.

Segmentation by Security Type

The microsegmentation market is segmented into three main security types: network security, database security, and application security. Among these, network security dominates the landscape, driven by the urgent need to protect digital infrastructures from lateral movement attacks. Microsegmentation enhances network security by isolating critical systems and restricting unauthorized internal access, thus minimizing breach impacts.

Database security is also seeing rising demand, especially in data-intensive industries like banking, healthcare, and government. Protecting sensitive and personal information has become paramount, particularly with regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA enforcing strict compliance.

Meanwhile, application security is increasingly vital as organizations adopt cloud-native applications and containerized environments. With the proliferation of APIs and microservices, businesses are recognizing the need to secure each application individually. Microsegmentation enables better visibility and control at the application level, reducing vulnerabilities and ensuring tighter compliance with security policies.

Segmentation by Organization Size

The market is further divided based on organization size into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. Large enterprises currently account for a significant share of the market due to their vast IT infrastructures and more complex security needs. These organizations often manage extensive data centers and cloud networks, making them prime adopters of microsegmentation strategies to secure multi-cloud environments and critical assets.

However, the SME segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Increasing cyber threats and the democratization of advanced security solutions have made microsegmentation more accessible to smaller organizations. Moreover, as SMEs become more reliant on digital transformation and cloud computing, they are beginning to prioritize data protection and operational resilience, making microsegmentation a crucial investment.

Segmentation by Vertical

The microsegmentation market spans a wide array of industry verticals, each presenting unique security demands. Key sectors include:

Government and Defense : This sector is one of the early adopters of microsegmentation, primarily due to its need to protect national assets, sensitive data, and mission-critical operations. Stringent security protocols and the presence of legacy systems necessitate granular access control, which microsegmentation offers.

: This sector is one of the early adopters of microsegmentation, primarily due to its need to protect national assets, sensitive data, and mission-critical operations. Stringent security protocols and the presence of legacy systems necessitate granular access control, which microsegmentation offers. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) : With a high volume of financial transactions and personal customer data, the BFSI industry is under constant threat from cybercriminals. Microsegmentation allows financial institutions to create secure zones for critical applications and comply with rigorous industry regulations such as PCI DSS.

: With a high volume of financial transactions and personal customer data, the BFSI industry is under constant threat from cybercriminals. Microsegmentation allows financial institutions to create secure zones for critical applications and comply with rigorous industry regulations such as PCI DSS. IT and Telecom : As enablers of digital infrastructure, IT and telecom companies have become key targets for cyber threats. These firms are investing in microsegmentation to secure internal networks, prevent service disruptions, and maintain customer trust.

: As enablers of digital infrastructure, IT and telecom companies have become key targets for cyber threats. These firms are investing in microsegmentation to secure internal networks, prevent service disruptions, and maintain customer trust. Healthcare : With the digitization of patient records and the proliferation of connected medical devices, the healthcare sector faces growing vulnerabilities. Microsegmentation enables hospitals and clinics to isolate systems, protect sensitive health data, and reduce risks related to ransomware attacks.

: With the digitization of patient records and the proliferation of connected medical devices, the healthcare sector faces growing vulnerabilities. Microsegmentation enables hospitals and clinics to isolate systems, protect sensitive health data, and reduce risks related to ransomware attacks. Retail : E-commerce and omnichannel retail models rely heavily on digital platforms, making them susceptible to data breaches. Microsegmentation helps retailers safeguard customer information, payment systems, and inventory databases.

: E-commerce and omnichannel retail models rely heavily on digital platforms, making them susceptible to data breaches. Microsegmentation helps retailers safeguard customer information, payment systems, and inventory databases. Manufacturing : The rise of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing has increased the number of connected systems within factories. Microsegmentation ensures operational continuity by securing production lines, IoT devices, and industrial control systems.

: The rise of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing has increased the number of connected systems within factories. Microsegmentation ensures operational continuity by securing production lines, IoT devices, and industrial control systems. Energy and Utilities : Critical infrastructure in this sector demands heightened protection against cyber threats. Microsegmentation is deployed to isolate operational technologies from IT systems, thus preventing cross-network contamination and system downtime.

: Critical infrastructure in this sector demands heightened protection against cyber threats. Microsegmentation is deployed to isolate operational technologies from IT systems, thus preventing cross-network contamination and system downtime. Others: This category includes education, media, and transportation sectors, which are also increasingly turning to microsegmentation to bolster their cybersecurity frameworks.

Regional Insights

Latin America

The Latin American microsegmentation market is undergoing rapid development, fueled by an increasing number of cybersecurity threats and an expanding reliance on cloud-based infrastructure. Nations such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are experiencing a digital transformation across multiple sectors, including healthcare, finance, and retail. The need to secure digital assets while improving service delivery is prompting organizations in the region to adopt microsegmentation solutions. Additionally, investments from global cybersecurity firms and local partnerships are helping to drive awareness and deployment across industries.

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The MEA region is witnessing a surge in demand for microsegmentation due to growing awareness around cybersecurity risks and the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives. Key countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are at the forefront of this growth. Government-led smart city initiatives and increased cloud adoption in the private sector are contributing to the rising need for more sophisticated cybersecurity measures. In these regions, microsegmentation is gaining prominence as a proactive approach to limit lateral movements and ensure real-time threat containment within networks. The presence of cybersecurity-focused government policies, coupled with significant investments in technological infrastructure, is expected to sustain the market's upward trajectory.

Key Growth Drivers

Several critical factors are driving the expansion of the microsegmentation market globally. First and foremost is the growing complexity of cyber threats. Traditional perimeter-based security models are proving insufficient against advanced persistent threats (APTs) and insider attacks. Microsegmentation allows organizations to implement Zero Trust Architecture, ensuring that even if attackers breach one part of the system, they cannot easily move laterally across the network.

Another major driver is the accelerated shift to cloud computing and hybrid IT environments. As enterprises migrate workloads to public and private clouds, securing those environments becomes paramount. Microsegmentation enables the creation of fine-grained security zones in these distributed environments, enhancing visibility and control.

The rise in regulatory compliance mandates is also influencing adoption. Industries are required to meet stricter guidelines on data privacy and cybersecurity. Microsegmentation provides organizations with the tools to meet these compliance standards more effectively by allowing for detailed audit trails and risk mitigation strategies.

Finally, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving the capabilities of microsegmentation solutions, allowing for better automation, policy enforcement, and threat detection across complex IT ecosystems.

Recent Developments :

1. Palo Alto Networks

In Q3 FY25, Palo Alto Networks announced a strengthened integration between its Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) and external microsegmentation platforms — most notably Zero Networks. This hybrid-mesh firewall model allows unified management of perimeter and internal “East-West” traffic, enforcing Zero Trust microsegments without disrupting existing infrastructure. The integration streamlines policy orchestration and accelerates deployment timelines for secure segmentation directly through NGFWs.

2. Cisco Secure Workload (formerly Tetration)

Cisco remains a leader in microsegmentation, recognized by Forrester in late 2024 for its comprehensive platform covering bare-metal, VM, container, and even process-level segmentation. In December 2024, the Secure Workload 3.10 release introduced GenAI-driven microsegmentation enhancements—enabling automated policy suggestions and simplified enforcement across hybrid environments. In June 2025, Cisco further expanded its Hybrid Mesh Firewall concept by adding more enforcement points (including physical and virtual firewalls), layered multi-vendor policies, and intelligent segmentation to secure encrypted traffic and AI workloads.

3. Illumio

Illumio, often cited as the original microsegmentation specialist, holds a leadership position according to Forrester Q3 2024. In early 2025, they released CloudSecure, an agentless, cloud-native microsegmentation solution designed to secure workloads without needing software installed on individual endpoints. They also introduced Illumio Insights, an AI-powered cloud detection and response tool that augments their breach containment platform with real-time visibility and automated threat responses—simplifying policy management and reducing time-to-contain.

4. Zero Networks

In May 2025, Zero Networks was recognized by Gartner in their Market Guide as a representative vendor for automated, agentless microsegmentation enabling full Zero Trust across OT, IoT, and traditional IT assets. Their platform dynamically discovers, classifies, and generates precise segmentation policies without the need for agents or infrastructure changes. As of February 2025, they launched a strategic integration with Palo Alto Networks, enabling policy synergy between Zero Trust microsegments and perimeter firewalls—available to joint customers in Q3 FY25.

5. 12Port (Startup)

At RSA Conference 2025, 12Port introduced its Horizon platform—a lightweight, agentless microsegmentation solution focused on cost-effective deployment and easy management. It provides real-time traffic visualization, automated policy enforcement, and seamless integration with AD/Entra ID, VMware, and AWS. Designed for rapid onboarding by MSSPs and mid-market organizations, Horizon addresses regulatory compliance (PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIST) and enables Zero Trust microsegments without operational complexity.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (マイクロセグメンテーション市場), Korean (마이크로세그먼테이션 시장), Chinese (微细分市场), French (Marché de la microsegmentation), German (Markt für Mikrosegmentierung), and Italian (Mercato della microsegmentazione), etc.

