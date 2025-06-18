Disposable Laryngoscope Systems Market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

As of 2024, the global disposable laryngoscope systems market is valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion, with a projected increase to USD 2.9 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth is driven by increasing concerns about hygiene, infection prevention, and the adoption of single-use medical equipment across healthcare facilities. Disposable laryngoscopes are gaining widespread popularity due to their ability to minimize the risk of cross-contamination compared to reusable alternatives.

Download PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/request-sample/65711

The surge in surgical procedures, rise in respiratory ailments, and the growing need for advanced airway management tools are further enhancing the adoption of disposable laryngoscopes. Additionally, technological advancements and evolving healthcare protocols emphasizing patient safety are accelerating market penetration.

Key Market Drivers

Several macro and microeconomic factors are contributing to the strong upward momentum of the disposable laryngoscope market.

Infection Control and Safety

One of the primary factors influencing demand is the heightened awareness around infection control. Disposable laryngoscopes eliminate the need for sterilization, thereby significantly reducing the chances of cross-infection, a critical concern in hospital and emergency environments.

Growth in Surgical Procedures

As surgical volumes increase globally—especially among aging populations—there is a concurrent need for efficient airway management devices. Disposable laryngoscopes provide a convenient and safe solution, making them preferable in operating rooms and emergency scenarios.

Technological Advancements

The introduction of high-performance disposable video and fiberoptic laryngoscopes has transformed the utility of these devices, making them suitable even for complex airway situations. Enhanced visualization and ergonomic designs are also adding to their appeal among medical professionals.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, several challenges could constrain market expansion over the forecast period.

High Manufacturing Costs

Disposable laryngoscopes, especially those incorporating video or fiberoptic technologies, can be expensive to produce due to the need for high-quality, medical-grade components. This limits affordability and may deter adoption in cost-sensitive healthcare systems.

Regulatory Hurdles

Stringent regulatory processes aimed at ensuring patient safety can delay product approvals. For small and mid-sized manufacturers, navigating these complex requirements adds to the time and cost needed to bring products to market.

Preference for Reusables

Longstanding supplier relationships and lower per-use costs of reusable laryngoscopes present a significant barrier. Many hospitals already have infrastructure in place for sterilization and may hesitate to switch to single-use devices without clear cost-benefit justification.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Conventional Disposable Laryngoscopes remain the most widely used segment due to their simplicity, affordability, and widespread familiarity among clinicians. They currently account for approximately 50% of the total market.

remain the most widely used segment due to their simplicity, affordability, and widespread familiarity among clinicians. They currently account for approximately of the total market. Video Disposable Laryngoscopes are gaining ground, holding around 35% of the market share. Their adoption is driven by improved visualization capabilities, which aid in more accurate and safer intubation, particularly in difficult airway cases.

are gaining ground, holding around of the market share. Their adoption is driven by improved visualization capabilities, which aid in more accurate and safer intubation, particularly in difficult airway cases. Fiberoptic Disposable Laryngoscopes make up the remaining 15%. Though niche, their usage is growing in specialized clinical scenarios, and ongoing R&D is expected to enhance their viability in broader settings.

By End-User

Hospitals dominate the market, contributing around 60% of total revenue. High patient turnover, frequent surgical interventions, and strict safety protocols make hospitals key adopters of disposable systems.

dominate the market, contributing around of total revenue. High patient turnover, frequent surgical interventions, and strict safety protocols make hospitals key adopters of disposable systems. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) account for 20% of the market and are projected to grow due to the increasing shift towards outpatient procedures and minimally invasive surgeries.

account for of the market and are projected to grow due to the increasing shift towards outpatient procedures and minimally invasive surgeries. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) represent around 10% of the market. Portability, ease of use, and quick deployment make disposable laryngoscopes ideal for use in ambulances and emergency response settings.

represent around of the market. Portability, ease of use, and quick deployment make disposable laryngoscopes ideal for use in ambulances and emergency response settings. Clinics comprise the remaining 10%, benefitting from the growing availability of minor outpatient procedures and the increasing importance of infection control in smaller practices.

By Material Type

Plastic laryngoscopes dominate with over 70% share, valued for their low cost, disposability, and lightweight design. These are especially popular in budget-conscious facilities and developing countries.

laryngoscopes dominate with over share, valued for their low cost, disposability, and lightweight design. These are especially popular in budget-conscious facilities and developing countries. Metal devices, while less common due to sterilization needs, still hold a 20% share, mainly in cases requiring more robust tools. Innovations in lightweight, disposable metals could help this segment grow.

devices, while less common due to sterilization needs, still hold a share, mainly in cases requiring more robust tools. Innovations in lightweight, disposable metals could help this segment grow. Other materials, including hybrids and biocomposites, account for approximately 10%. This category is expected to evolve with future developments in sustainability and recyclable medical equipment.

By Application

Anesthesia is the leading application area, comprising around 40% of the market. Laryngoscopes are essential in facilitating endotracheal intubation during anesthesia administration.

is the leading application area, comprising around of the market. Laryngoscopes are essential in facilitating endotracheal intubation during anesthesia administration. Emergency Medicine contributes roughly 30% , as rapid airway management is critical in trauma and cardiac arrest scenarios.

contributes roughly , as rapid airway management is critical in trauma and cardiac arrest scenarios. Surgery accounts for about 25% , particularly in operations where real-time airway visualization is crucial.

accounts for about , particularly in operations where real-time airway visualization is crucial. Other applications, making up the remaining 5%, include niche uses in diagnostics and ENT procedures.

Market Segmentation

By Type

- Conventional Disposable Laryngoscopes

- Video Disposable Laryngoscopes

- Fiberoptic Disposable Laryngoscopes

By End-User

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

- Clinics

By Material Type

- Plastic

- Metal

- Others

By Application

- Anesthesia

- Emergency Medicine

- Surgery

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa

Buy Now: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/purchase/?currency=USD&type=single_user_license&report_id=65711

Regional Insights

North America

North America holds the largest market share, approximately 40%, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, and strong regulatory support. The U.S. leads regional growth, supported by the FDA’s streamlined approval processes and a strong emphasis on infection control.

Europe

Europe follows closely, contributing about 30% of the global market. The region benefits from favorable reimbursement policies, increased adoption of minimally invasive techniques, and active participation in technological adoption by hospitals and specialty clinics.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is a high-growth market, currently accounting for 20% of global share, with a CAGR of 8% projected through 2034. Rapid economic development, rising healthcare spending, and growing awareness around patient safety are major growth drivers. Countries such as India and China offer untapped potential due to their vast populations and increasing access to modern healthcare services.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

These emerging markets, although smaller in share, are expected to register steady growth. Latin America and MEA regions are benefiting from rising healthcare investments and increased awareness of infection control practices. However, challenges such as uneven healthcare access and economic instability could affect short-term market performance.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the disposable laryngoscope systems market include:

Medtronic

Ambu A/S

Verathon Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Teleflex Incorporated

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Smiths Medical

Stryker Corporation

Flexicare Medical

ConvaTec Group PLC

BIVEX

OXILOS, Inc.

EIKO Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

These companies are investing in innovation, geographic expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions and meet the growing demand for disposable medical devices.

Future Outlook and Opportunities

The disposable laryngoscope market is poised for continued expansion as global healthcare systems prioritize infection prevention and operational efficiency. Future growth is likely to be driven by:

Telemedicine integration , enabling remote guidance in airway management procedures.

, enabling remote guidance in airway management procedures. Technological advancements in disposable video and fiberoptic systems, improving accessibility and patient outcomes.

in disposable video and fiberoptic systems, improving accessibility and patient outcomes. Customization and design innovations tailored to specific clinical scenarios or patient demographics.

tailored to specific clinical scenarios or patient demographics. Sustainability initiatives, focusing on biodegradable or recyclable materials to address environmental concerns.

Recent Market Developments

1. Medtronic

Month/Year: September 2023

Type of Development: Product Launch

Detailed Analysis:

In September 2023, Medtronic launched the latest version of its disposable laryngoscope system, incorporating advanced imaging technology, which allows for enhanced visualization during intubation procedures. This significant development marks a pivotal shift in the industry as the integration of digital imaging could reduce complications related to airway management, thus improving patient outcomes. The product’s capability to provide real-time feedback and visualization is likely to be a game-changer in emergency situations, potentially expanding the market demand for advanced laryngoscopy solutions. As Medtronic establishes itself as a leader with this innovative offering, competitors will likely accelerate their R&D efforts to enhance their own devices, catalyzing growth in the disposable laryngoscope segment.

2. Ambu A/S

Month/Year: August 2023

Type of Development: Expansion

Detailed Analysis:

In August 2023, Ambu A/S announced a strategic expansion into the Asian market, specifically targeting India and Southeast Asia, where the demand for disposable medical devices is on the rise. This expansion is crucial as it allows Ambu to tap into emerging healthcare markets where the need for efficient airway management solutions is essential due to increased surgical and emergency procedures. By establishing a local presence, Ambu aims to adapt its products and marketing strategies to cater to regional healthcare dynamics. This move is expected to not only solidify Ambu’s position as a key player in the laryngoscope market but also compel other competitors to reconsider their geographic strategies, potentially leading to increased competition and innovation in product offering.

3. Teleflex Incorporated

Month/Year: July 2023

Type of Development: Regulatory Approval

Detailed Analysis:

In July 2023, Teleflex received regulatory approval for a novel disposable laryngoscope equipped with a built-in camera and light source, designed to improve visualization and reduce the risk of airway complications. This approval is significant as it illustrates a growing trend towards integrating technology with traditional medical devices, enhancing their functionality. The market is evolving, and healthcare providers are increasingly emphasizing the importance of safety and efficiency in airway management. Teleflex's timed entry into this space could shift competitive dynamics by establishing higher benchmarks for product standards. Other manufacturers may be prompted to innovate aggressively, resulting in a broader array of options for clinicians who rely on laryngoscopy in critical settings.

4. Verathon Inc.

Month/Year: June 2023

Type of Development: Partnership

Detailed Analysis:

In June 2023, Verathon Inc. entered a strategic partnership with a leading healthcare institution to co-develop a next-generation disposable laryngoscope aimed at enhancing ease of use in clinical settings. This partnership underscores the growing trend of collaboration between device manufacturers and healthcare providers to create tailored medical solutions that address specific clinical challenges. By leveraging clinical insights, Verathon aims to make its products more user-friendly, potentially leading to wider adoption among healthcare professionals. This collaborative approach may prompt other companies in the market to seek similar partnerships, fostering innovation that could benefit both providers and patients through improved device efficacy and safety.

5. Stryker Corporation

Month/Year: May 2023

Type of Development: Acquisition

Detailed Analysis:

In May 2023, Stryker Corporation announced the acquisition of a startup specializing in advanced optical technologies for view-enhancing capabilities in disposable laryngoscopes. This strategic move is seen as a commitment to advancing airway management technology and underscoring Stryker's dedication to enhancing patient safety through innovation. The acquisition aligns with the growing demand for sophisticated, customizable medical equipment in surgeries and emergency care. As Stryker integrates these innovative technologies into its product lines, it may significantly alter the competitive landscape, prompting existing players to innovate or expand their offerings. This could lead to swift advancements in how laryngoscopes are designed and utilized in clinical settings, ultimately impacting patient care standards industry-wide.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (使い捨て喉頭鏡システム市場), Korean (일회용 후두경 시스템 시장), Chinese (一次性喉镜系统市场), French (Marché des systèmes de laryngoscopes jetables), German (Markt für Einweg-Laryngoskopsysteme), and Italian (Mercato dei sistemi laringoscopici monouso), etc.

Request Sample Pages: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/65711/disposable-laryngoscope-system-market#request-a-sample

More Research Finding –

Video Naso-Pharyngo-Laryngoscope Market

The global video naso-pharyngo-laryngoscope market is valued at approximately $120 million in 2024, with expectations to reach around $220 million by 2034. This projection indicates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/66427/video-naso-pharyngo-laryngoscope-market

Fiberoptic Laryngoscope Market

The global fiberoptic laryngoscope market is valued at approximately $210 million in 2024, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in medical technology. The market is projected to reach around $400 million by 2034, reflecting a robust growth trajectory.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/62347/global-fiberoptic-laryngoscope-market

Single-Use ENT Rhino-Laryngoscope Market

The global market for single-use ENT rhino-laryngoscopes is poised for significant growth, with an estimated market value of approximately $250 million in 2024. As healthcare trends evolve, the demand for single-use medical instruments, driven by infection control and improved patient safety, is anticipated to propel the market's expansion. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach around $700 million by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/58702/global-single-use-ent-rhino-laryngoscope-market

Channelled Video Laryngoscope Market

The global channelled video laryngoscope market is valued at approximately $215 million in 2024, with projections indicating a substantial growth trajectory, anticipating a market value of around $420 million by 2034. This growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/54888/global-channelled-video-laryngoscope-market

Laryngoscope Set Market

The global laryngoscope set market is valued at approximately $690 million in 2024, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.8% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/54024/global-laryngoscope-set-market

Operating Laryngoscope Market

The global operating laryngoscope market is projected to reach a value of approximately $440 million in 2024, with a growth trajectory anticipated throughout the forecast period of 2025–2034. By 2034, the market is expected to attain a value of around $750 million, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/52430/global-operating-laryngoscope-market

Magnetic Levitation Artificial Heart Market

The magnetic levitation artificial heart market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, reflecting significant advancements in cardiac technologies and rising demand for innovative therapeutic options. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 13.4%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/66550/magnetic-levitation-artificial-heart-market

Non Invasive Hemodynamic Detection System Market

The global Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Detection System market is valued at approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2024, with strong growth anticipated over the next decade. By 2034, the market is projected to reach around USD 4.5 billion, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/66463/non-invasive-hemodynamic-detection-system-market

Hemostatic Valves and Accessories Market

The global hemostatic valves and accessories market is valued at approximately $1.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach about $2.3 billion by 2034. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/65990/hemostatic-valves-and-accessories-market

Electric Gastric Lavage Machine Market

The market for electric gastric lavage machines is valued at approximately $150 million in 2024, with projections indicating a robust growth trajectory, potentially reaching $350 million by 2034. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 8.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/65743/electric-gastric-lavage-machine-market

Blood and IV Fluid Infusion Warmer Market

The global blood and IV fluid infusion warmer market is poised for significant growth. As of 2024, the market value is estimated at approximately $345 million, with projections indicating a substantial increase to about $650 million by 2034. This reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 7.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/65298/global-blood-and-iv-fluid-infusion-warmer-market

Medical Image Sharing Software Future Trends

The global medical image sharing software market is projected to reach a value of $1.5 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing need for efficient collaboration in healthcare. The market is expected to experience significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching approximately $5 billion by the end of that forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64655/medical-image-sharing-software-market

Mobile Digital Radiography Market

The global mobile digital radiography market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to reach a value of approximately $3.2 billion in 2024. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.5% from 2025 to 2034, potentially surpassing $6.5 billion by the end of the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64083/global-mobile-digital-radiography-market

Medical Suction Catheters Market

The global medical suction catheters market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by increasing surgical procedures and rising healthcare awareness. The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $2.3 billion by 2034, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/63760/global-medical-suction-catheters-market

Ventilator Consumables Market

The global ventilator consumables market is valued at approximately $3.2 billion, driven by rising respiratory conditions and increasing healthcare investments. The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $5.8 billion by 2034. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/62878/global-ventilator-consumables-market

Hemostatic Valves Market

The global hemostatic valves market is valued at approximately $620 million, reflecting a robust demand driven by advancements in surgical techniques and an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The market is projected to reach about $950 million by 2034, representing a significant growth trajectory attributed to innovation and technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/61709/global-hemostatic-valves-market

Medical Respiratory Suction Catheter Market

The global medical respiratory suction catheter market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. It is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $2.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59651/global-medical-respiratory-suction-catheter-market

Household Bilevel Ventilators Market

The global market for household bilevel ventilators is anticipated to reach approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, with a robust growth trajectory projected through 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the rising elderly population that requires long-term respiratory support.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59632/global-household-bilevel-ventilators-market

EKG Mobile Carts Market

The global EKG mobile carts market is projected to reach a value of approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, with expectations of robust growth leading to about $3.4 billion by 2034. This growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 8.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/59589/global-ekg-mobile-carts-market