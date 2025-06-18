One-third of Americans Worry About Climate Change Weekly

Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) reveal more than half of adults (55%) believe climate change is impacting Americans’ mental health. More than 40% of adults report personally experiencing effects on their mental health, including nearly one in five who report a significant impact. Additionally, one-third of adults (35%) worry about climate change on a weekly basis, indicating that for many, this is a persistent source of stress.

The data also highlight clear generational and parental divides in perceptions of climate change’s mental health impact. Younger adults ages 18-34 are significantly more likely than those 65 or older to recognize the mental health consequences of climate change, feel personally affected, and express anxiety over governmental response. Similarly, parents are consistently more attuned to these concerns than non-parents, reporting both higher levels of mental health impact and anxiety over how the government is handling climate change. These patterns suggest that those with longer perceived futures — either due to age or the responsibility of raising children — may feel more urgency and emotional burden around climate change.

“As psychiatrists, we see how climate distress and its associated negative emotions affect our patients in various ways. Whether it’s grief after a natural disaster or expressed anxiety due to the threat of climate change," said APA President Theresa Miskimen Rivera, M.D. “These impacts are real; if you’re feeling them, know you’re not alone.”

“Eco-anxiety,” sometimes called climate anxiety, is a chronic fear or worry about the environment and its state, often stemming from concerns about climate change and its impact. Learn more about the connection between climate change and mental health on the APA website in English and Spanish.

The poll also showed anxiety over whether governmental response to climate change is widespread. About six in 10 adults say they’re anxious about how the government is currently dealing with climate change, including more than one-fourth (28%) who report high anxiety. A very small share of Americans (4%) don’t believe climate change exists.

These results come from the APA Healthy Minds polls, fielded by Morning Consult on behalf of APA. This poll was conducted March 18-20, 2025, among a sample of 2,208 adults ages 18+ in the United States. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Journalists who wish to access a full copy of the results should email press@psych.org. APA’s Healthy Minds Monthly tracks timely mental health issues throughout the year, see past Healthy Minds Monthly polls.

American Psychiatric Association

The American Psychiatric Association, founded in 1844, is the oldest medical association in the country. The APA is also the largest psychiatric association in the world with more than 39,200 physician members specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and research of mental illness. APA’s vision is to ensure access to quality psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit www.psychiatry.org.