Major Milestone for Marvin’s Home; Pioneering Philadelphia Area Non-profit Completes Its 100th Move-in for Young Adults Aging out of Foster Care Into Independent Living

LANSDALE, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mel McDaniel, who six years ago founded the Marvin’s Home non-profit, knows from experience over that time how challenging – even traumatic – it can be for individuals aging out of the foster care system into their first independent living experience. So it was hardly surprising when Mel got more than a little emotional recently when she and her all-volunteer team from Marvin’s Home completed the organization’s 100th apartment makeover and move-in. They celebrated the milestone with Kashyra Hand , the courageous, resilient 20-year-old, former foster and single mother. She had input into the team’s decorating decisions so her Delaware County two-bedroom would reflect her personal tastes.

There were no dry eyes in the updated, newly-furnished apartment lovingly decorated by Mel and her crew (Marvin’s Home photos: Kashyra, baby’s room, team) with furniture and furnishings provided by Marvin’s Home.

“Every move-in is special,” explained Mel, an accomplished interior designer in the Philadelphia area, “but Number One and Number 100 are extra special. Every one of the estimated 20,000 adults that annually age out of foster face unimaginable challenges and too few supportive resources. Working with our housing-placement partner, Valley Youth House, we’re helping to ease the transition to independent living for remarkable young adults like Kaysha.”

“Moving out of foster into our very own apartment – our beautifully decorated and furnished apartment - is beyond special, it’s a dream come true, made possible by Mel and her amazing team,” said Kashyra (Family Photo), who works as a child care aide in an area daycare center. She is also on a degree track at Montgomery County Community College. “My life has been hard, starting when my birth mother put me up for adoption when I was only a few weeks old. But we are now in our new home and the future has never been brighter. I hope and pray other fosters can have the same life-changing opportunity,” explained Kashyra.

Kristin Hayes, Board Chair of Marvin’s home, said after the milestone move-in, “Marvin’s Home alone cannot fix a badly broken child welfare system that repeatedly fails young people like Kashyra when they age out of their foster home. We are humbled to be able to help her and her child, and hope we can continue to provide this invaluable service for years to come.”

