Ethan Allen Day: an American Brand Celebrates Its History

DANBURY, Conn., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings founded in Vermont and headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, will hold its annual Ethan Allen Day celebration on June 23.

Founded in 1932, Ethan Allen opened its first sawmill in Beecher Falls, Vermont, in 1936. The company continues to manufacture furniture in Beecher Falls and Orleans, Vermont, as well as in Maiden and Claremont, North Carolina, in addition to having operations in Mexico and Honduras. Overall, the company manufactures about 75% of its furniture in North America.

“When most companies moved their manufacturing overseas, we deepened our commitment to making most of our furniture close to home, as we have done for the past 93 years,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “We’re proud to be named after one of America’s founders, and we work to carry on his pioneering spirit in everything we do.”

Ethan Allen operates more than 170 retail Design Centers throughout North America. To honor the company’s commitment to the communities it serves, many of these Design Centers will hold food drives in partnership with local charities, collecting nonperishable goods for those in need. These food drives will start on June 23 and continue throughout the month of July; those who wish to participate should contact their nearest Design Center for more information.

“We’re grateful for the talents and the service of all our associates, from those skilled at the craft of making furniture to the interior designers who help clients reimagine their homes,” Mr. Kathwari noted. “Our clients can count on us to deliver the quality and craftsmanship that have always defined Ethan Allen and feel confident that we offer extraordinary values on everything we provide for the home.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its own North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

