Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market Report 2025-2034: Growth Driven by Cloud Adoption and AI Content Creation; Regulatory Hurdles and Talent Shortages Pose Challenges

The global generative AI in media and entertainment market reached a value of nearly $1.97 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.42% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2024 to $6.48 billion in 2029 at a rate of 26.86%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.15% from 2029 and reach $20.7 billion in 2034.

The global generative AI in media and entertainment market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 18.94% of the total market in 2023. Amazon Web Services Inc. was the largest competitor with a 8.80% share of the market, followed by Microsoft Corporation with 2.00%, Autodesk Inc. with 1.67%, Adobe Inc. with 1.26%, Oracle Corp. with 1.08%, EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A. with 0.97%, Runway AI Inc. with 0.97%, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with 0.97%, Nvidia Corporation with 0.66% and MARZ (Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies) with 0.57%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rising internet penetration, emergence of virtual influencers, increasing digital transformation and increasing adoption of virtual assistants. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was privacy and security concerns and copyright and licensing issues. Going forward, growing demand for cloud computing, rising adoption of AI in content creation, increasing usage of artificial intelligence and government initiatives for generative AI will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the generative AI in media and entertainment market in the future include regulatory challenges and limited availability of skilled personnel and technical expertise.



North America was the largest region in the generative AI in media and entertainment market, accounting for 37.66% or $742.72 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the generative AI in media and entertainment market will be Asia-Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 31.95% and 29.85%respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 28.73% and 28.04% respectively.



The generative AI in media and entertainment market is segmented by type into text-to-image generation, image-to-image generation, music generation, video generation, 3-dimensional modeling and animation and other types. The text-to-image generation market was the largest segment of the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by type, accounting for 30.76% or $606.56 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the image-to-image generation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 28.70% during 2024-2029.



The generative AI in media and entertainment market is segmented by offerings into solution and services. The solution market was the largest segment of the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by offerings, accounting for 65.77% or $1.29 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the solution segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by offerings, at a CAGR of 31.31% during 2024-2029.



The generative AI in media and entertainment market is segmented by application into gaming, film and television, advertising and marketing, music and sound production, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and other applications. The gaming market was the largest segment of the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by application, accounting for 29.85% or $588.65 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 62.01% during 2024-2029.



The generative AI in media and entertainment market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based market was the largest segment of the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 65.39% or $1.28 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by deployment mode, at a CAGR of 31.49% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by type will arise in the text-to-image generation segment, which will gain $1.45 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by offerings will arise in the solution segment, which will gain $3.76 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by deployment mode will arise in the cloud-based segment, which will gain $3.77 billion of global annual sales by 2029.The top opportunities in the generative AI in media and entertainment market segmented by application will arise in the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) segment, which will gain $1.82 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The generative AI in media and entertainment market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.24 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the generative AI in media and entertainment market include focus on developing innovative AI technologies such as media copilot, focus on AI-enabled editing, voice and language recognition technology to enhance efficiency and creativity, focus on developing AI-powered assistants that bring flexibility to online news consumption, focus on image predictive analytics enabling more personalized and efficient content creation and focus on developing new AI-enhanced super apps that elevate entertainment with personalized content.



Player-adopted strategies in the generative AI in media and entertainment market include focuses on expanding its business capabilities through innovative product launch and focus on expanding its business capabilities through strategic merger and acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the generative AI in media and entertainment companies to focus on integrating generative AI to drive content performance and monetization, focus on AI-enabled editing and multilingual voice technologies to expand reach and efficiency, focus on AI-powered news assistants to personalize and streamline content delivery, focus on AI-powered news assistants to personalize and streamline content delivery, focus on AI-enhanced super apps to drive personalization and platform integration, focus on image-to-image generation to maximize growth, focus on services to capture high-growth potential, focus on cloud-based deployment to maximize scalability and growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding cloud and platform-based distribution channels, focus on tiered and value-based pricing models, focus on targeted digital marketing campaigns, focus on building thought leadership and industry authority and focus on virtual and augmented reality to accelerate growth.



Major Market Trends

Focus on Innovative Generative AI Media Solutions Integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Focus on AI-Enabled Editing, Voice and Language Recognition to Boost Efficiency and Creativity

AI-Powered Assistant Brings Flexibility to Online News Consumption

Advancements in Image Predictive Analytics for Speed and Efficiency

New AI-Enhanced Super App Elevates Entertainment With Personalized Content

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Altair Engineering Group Acquired Cambridge Semantics

Omnicom Acquired Interpublic Group

Collective Artists Network (CAN) Acquired Galleri5

DNEG Group Acquired Prime Focus Technologies (PFT)

Autodesk Acquired Wonder Dynamics

Recent Development in Generative AI in Media and Entertainment

Revolutionary AI Music Platform Ensures Transparency in Music Creation

New AI Anchors Provide Farmers With Round-The-Clock Information

Markets Covered:

Type: Text-To-Image Generation; Image-to-Image Generation; Music Generation; Video Generation; Dimensional Modeling and Animation; Other types

Offerings: Solutions; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; on-Premise

Application: Gaming; Film and Television; Advertising and Marketing; Music and Sound Production; Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR); Other Applications

Key Companies Profiled:

Amazon Web Services Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Autodesk Inc

Adobe Inc

Oracle Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Oracle Corp.

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.

Runway AI Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Nvidia Corporation

MARZ (Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies)

Dentsu Group

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Baidu, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM

MOSTLY AI Inc.

NetEase, Inc.

Toonz Media Group

Disney Star

DD Kisan channel

China Media Group

Alphabet Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

OpenAI Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Unity Software Inc.

Ethical Journalism Network

Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Capgemini

Mainstream Media AG

Humans.ai

WPP plc

Endemol Shine Group

Colossyan

DataSentics

Deep.BI

DRUID AI

Genezio

Neuron Soundware

OFF Radio

Krakow

Respeecher

Rossum

RTB House

Symmetrical

UiPath Inc

VK (VKontakte)

Zitec's

Accenture

Braight AI Technologies Inc.

Endava PLC

GrayMeta, Inc.

GrowthLoop

Intel Corporation

Jen Music AI

Kings Entertainment Group Inc

LMG, LLC

LUCID Inc.

MulticoreWare Inc

MuleSoft, LLC

Production Resource Group, L.L.C.

Qvest

Salesforce, Inc.

SymphonyAI

TLM Partners

Veritone, Inc.

Wonder Dynamics

Zille Media Ltd

HatchWorks

Waverley Software

Azumo

Clarin

Pinterest Inc.

Genius Sports Ltd.

Grupo Globo

Fox Networks Group

Anghami Inc.

Suffescom Solutions Inc

Yango Group Co. Ltd.

CNN Academy

Deloitte Africa

DeepMind

YouTube

Inception Africa

Sentech

iROKOtv

Molotov

Dopal

Tencent

