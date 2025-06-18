Pets Over People? New Survey Reveals Sacrifices Americans Make For Their Pets

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study found that more than half (56%) of U.S. pet owners say they travel less since getting a pet, and a growing number are prioritizing their pets in ways that are fundamentally changing how we vacation, socialize, and even define family.

The national survey, commissioned by leading pet-sitting platform TrustedHousesitters , uncovers that the emotional toll of leaving a pet behind is pushing many owners to cancel plans, ghost dates, and, in some cases, skip family birthdays:

21% of owners say they’d feel less guilty canceling plans with a close friend at the last minute than leaving their pet at home.

1 in 5 owners say they would rather ghost someone after a first date.

17% would feel less guilty skipping a family birthday compared to leaving their pet.



“We’re seeing a clear cultural shift, particularly among younger, child-free adults who consider their pets to be their children,” said Angela Laws, Community Manager at TrustedHousesitters. “They’re not just companions—they’re family. And that’s showing up in everyday decisions about travel, social life, and emotional well-being.”

The Emotional Weight of Pet Parenthood

The survey of 5,000 U.S. pet owners reveals that for many, the mental strain of leaving a pet behind is stronger than the urge to relax or explore:

61% of pet owners say they worry more about their pet’s well-being than their own enjoyment on vacation.

Nearly half (49%) of pet owners experience separation anxiety when away.

52% say their pet’s sad face while they pack has made them too guilty to go.

A third (33%) of pet parents say they spend a significant portion of their vacation on their phones, checking in on their pet or video-calling their sitter.

54% say their travel is impacted because they worry that their pet thinks they’ve been abandoned.



The DINKWAP Effect: Pets as the New Children

As birth rates continue to decline and pet ownership hits all-time highs, more Americans are embracing the “DINKWAP” lifestyle—dual income, no kids, with a pet. The numbers reflect a society where four-legged family members are taking top priority:

16% of owners spent more on a vacation just so they could bring their pets along.

18% would rather leave their partner at home to care for the pet while they vacation solo.

1 in 10 (12%) say they would feel more guilty leaving their pet than their child with a sitter.

More surprisingly, 9% admit they would feel more guilty leaving their pet than forgetting their kid’s birthday altogether.

“We’re not just seeing changing attitudes; we’re seeing a redefinition of family structure,” Laws said. “Pets are a center of family life. And for millions of Americans, that means every plan, trip, or decision includes them.”

To connect with a pet sitter or explore more expert insights for pet owners, visit https://www.trustedhousesitters.com/blog/pets/pet-ownership-and-travel-study-findings/

Methodology

The research was conducted by Opinion Matters, among a sample of 5,000 U.S. pet owners. The data was collected between March 25, 2025, and April 4, 2025. Opinion Matters abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles.

