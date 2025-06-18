BACXN Launches Global Partnership Expansion Plan, Accelerating Construction of Multilateral Digital Asset Infrastructure Network

DENVER, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BACXN has officially launched its “Global Partnership Expansion Plan,” with the first batch of strategic agreements already signed with several technology and infrastructure partners from Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. This move marks the BACXN entry into a new stage of platform globalization and demonstrates its dual-track strategy of “deep cultivation + synergy” within the global Web3 ecosystem.





In the rapidly converging world of digital finance and blockchain, no platform can build an ecosystem in isolation. Truly vital projects are always deeply rooted in the global open network. BACXN has always upheld the philosophy of “connecting the world, building the future together,” actively forging close partnerships with leading enterprises, academic institutions, and technology innovation teams across multiple countries to drive both technological innovation and practical applications forward in unison.

Since its inception, the platform has established deep collaborations with organizations such as Polygon, the Ethereum Foundation, MIT Blockchain Lab, and the National University of Singapore. Through joint research and development, hackathons, and academic cooperation, BACXN continuously absorbs cutting-edge achievements, transforming exploratory thinking into momentum for product evolution. The platform-led “Digital Inclusion Program” and “Blockchain Education Initiative” are both carried out with multilateral support, combining technological exploration with social value.

To further accelerate the integration of technology and business, BACXN has established Labs and a Ventures Fund, focusing on key areas such as privacy computing, cross-chain communication, RWA (Real World Assets), and decentralized identity. Labs provides engineering support and resource collaboration, while Ventures assists partner projects with funding and market networks to enable rapid validation and real-world deployment. Several innovative projects have already moved from concept to commercialization through this system, with deployments in ecosystems like Sui, TON, and Ethereum.

On the global operations front, BACXN has achieved localized user access by collaborating with local industry leaders, payment channel providers, and Web3 infrastructure companies. In Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, the platform is advancing the standardization and popularization of user experience through a “joint expansion” strategy, accelerating the transition from Web3 awareness to practical usage.

BACXN firmly believes that the next stage of digital finance does not belong to any single player, but to a global network woven by cooperation, connection, and trust. Looking forward, we will continue to work openly and pragmatically with visionary partners to jointly build a trustworthy, accessible, and mutually beneficial digital asset world.

