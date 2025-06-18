ThoughtSpot Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced Gartner Inc. has positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms. A complimentary copy of the report can be found here .

We believe the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant arrives amidst a transformative period, characterized by a rapid surge in demand for trusted generative AI solutions that customers can rely on. Business, data, and product leaders are faced with the challenge of scaling efficiently, sparking innovation and delivering differentiated experiences – or risk being left behind. Traditional BI tools characterized by static charts and standalone dashboards that require the user to go and find the insight are long over. We’re now in a world where self-service is delivering the experience it always meant to be.

ThoughtSpot’s recognition as a Leader in this dynamic landscape of GenAI analytics we feel is a testament to how our agentic analytics platform is connecting users with accessible, governed, transparent AI-powered insights embedded directly in their flow of work. We believe the recognition underscores ThoughtSpot’s unwavering commitment to redefining how the world gets insights, empowering businesses to drive decisions on data and AI at scale.

Customers like Capital One, Comcast, Lyft, and Klaviyo are turning to ThoughtSpot as an innovative business partner they can trust to deliver value in their GenAI analytics strategies.

As reviewed on Gartner Peer Insights™ by customers across industries and roles:

"ThoughtSpot has been an excellent choice for our business users who may not be technically savvy, but have mastery of their data. This tool allows them to drill down into levels of detail quickly and easily to help them understand how the business is performing, detect anomalies, and perform data-driven strategic planning,” said a VP of data engineering at $30B insurance firm; source .

. "We wanted the best natural language search BI tool that leverages generative AI and helps both technical and non-technical business users access their data and get their questions answered. We were able to successfully implement a production analytics offering within 4 months from contract signing, which was incredible including we were able to keep the team optimised… Spotter is tech that's best in class, drill down on visuals was also really important to always be able to access the underlying data,” said the data product manager at an IT Services company; source .

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant as the industry fully embraces the transformative power of AI-powered analytics – a shift that legacy BI solutions simply weren’t built for," said Ketan Kharkanis, CEO at ThoughtSpot. "ThoughtSpot has surged in driving Agentic Analytics for the market, enabling customers across the Fortune 500 to agile startups in operationalizing data and AI at scale with connected insights that meet you where you are. Our robust platform supports data teams in preparing AI ready data in Analyst Studio, equips business users with a conversational data experience that takes them from insight to action, and allows product builders and developers to effortlessly create smart apps and intelligent experiences. As a trusted partner, we empower our customers to unlock unprecedented value and drive their businesses forward with confidence. This continued recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, from pioneering search-driven analytics to now leading the industry with agentic analytics."

Key Business Achievements

The report publication follows a year of exceptional growth and innovation for ThoughtSpot, including:

Download the report here .

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables companies to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

