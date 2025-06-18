Verdeana Grover’s Journey: From Cancer Survivor to Franchise Star

Dallas, TX, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After surviving breast cancer, enduring job loss, and spending nights without electricity, most people would still be recovering. But for Verdeana Grover, those struggles sparked a new beginning – one she would share every step of the way with her partner in life and business, Donny.



In March 2025, Verdeana became the franchise owner of the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Hilliard, Ohio, after managing the store through one of its most difficult periods. When she stepped in as general manager earlier this year, the location was in chaos. The entire staff quit within a week, the store was deteriorating, and she had no experience running a franchise. But she didn’t face it alone. Donny stood beside her handling the pit, working long days and nights, and sharing in the grind to save the store.



“Failure just wasn’t an option,” said Grover. “We slept on cots in the store to keep the smoker going. We did the catering, cleaned the floors, ran the register whatever it took. We’re not just building a business. We’re building a life.”



Their relentless commitment and teamwork led to a remarkable turnaround. Customers now drive more than 15 miles for the Legit. Texas. Barbecue™, including their now-famous $5 Pork Sundae and $2 Pup Cups for dogs in the drive-thru. One customer even shipped their food to a food critic in Illinois. But for many, the draw is just as much the story behind the smoke.



“Verdeana’s story embodies what makes Dickey’s special – family, faith, and fierce determination,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “She and Donny didn’t just revamp a restaurant; they reignited a community. They remind us what it means to lead with heart.”



Though they’ve made great progress, Verdeana and Donny are quick to share that their journey is still unfolding. They’re in the store every day, fully in operator mode, working toward the next chapter: becoming true owners who can step away without worry. That goal won’t be possible until they have a strong, dependable team in place. One they trust to carry their vision forward.



“We’re still figuring it out,” said Grover. “Right now, it’s just us. But we believe if we keep pushing, we’ll get to the point where we can take a break, breathe, and not worry if everything will fall apart. That’s the dream.”



As the only Dickey’s in the Columbus metro area, their store has quickly become a local favorite. With plans for a summer “Bikes and Barbecue” event, birthday party bookings, and a partnership with a nearby animal rescue, Verdeana and Donny are building more than a restaurant. They’re building a movement grounded in service, resilience, and love.



“Franchise ownership takes heart, hustle, and a belief in something bigger than yourself,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Verdeana and Donny are living proof that when you lead with passion and purpose, amazing things happen. We’re proud to have them as part of the Dickey’s family.”



Verdeana, diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, plans to attend The Dickey Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Gala in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to celebrate how far she – and Donny – have come.



“I’m still in disbelief,” said Grover. “Six months ago, we couldn’t even keep the lights on. Now, we own a restaurant. I have no idea how it happened, but I do know this is just the beginning.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment