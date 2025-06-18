INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - IOVA

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Iovance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IOVA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Iovance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 14, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Iovance securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 8, 2025, after the market closed, Iovance released its first quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a quarterly total product revenue of $49.3 million, a significant decline from the prior quarter’s $73.7 million. The Company also announced its full fiscal year 2025 total product revenue guidance had been slashed from $450 million - $475 million to $250 million - $300 million, a reduction of over 40% at the midpoint. Iovance revealed it was “revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance to reflect recent launch dynamics” affecting Amtagvi, its lead product candidate. The Company further revealed that “[t]he updated forecast considers experience with ATC [authorized treatment center] growth trajectories and treatment timelines for new ATCs.”

On this news, Iovance’s stock price fell $1.42 per share, or 44.79%, to close at $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980