Carl Parnell Announces His "Organic Course Selling Mastery" that Helps Existing Experts Sell Their Knowledge with Online Courses

London, UK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carl Parnell, rockstar to renowned online business expert, ClickFunnels Award winner, and Kajabi "Million Dollar SuperHero" recipient, has announced the launch of his Organic Course Selling Mastery program. Designed to help experts in any industry turn their existing expertise into an online education program they can sell globally, without the stress of paid ads or complicated marketing funnels.

Parnell’s Organic Course Selling Mastery quickly guides its students through the course validation process, utilising AI to expedite creation and leveraging free organic platforms to connect with paying clients within weeks. The program also teaches how to pre-sell to that free global audience so they don't waste months creating a course nobody wants. Students will then develop and deliver an on-demand (Netflix-style) course that has been validated through proof of demand.

"I help experts sell their knowledge online," said Parnell. "If there's someone new coming into the industry, they wish they knew what I know now. I can save them a lot of time, headaches, and mistakes."

With over a decade of marketing experience and $5.3 million generated in the online education space, Parnell brings a wealth of experience to the program. His guidance has helped over 1400+ students reach significant course selling milestones. Many of Parnell’s students have gone on to surpass six and seven figures in course sales with his guidance.

"Carl is a great example of someone who's really figured this out. He's doing it on his terms," said renowned entrepreneur Tony Robbins.

Parnell’s expertise has earned recognition from industry leaders like Tony Robbins, who featured him on his podcast, and Dean Graziosi, who interviewed Parnell at his home. His transition from a heavy metal musician, sharing stages with bands like Metallica, to a leading online course strategist underscores his ability to adapt and innovate, a mindset he instils in his students.

The Organic Course Selling Mastery program is tailored for experts seeking to shift from trading time for income to building sustainable, knowledge-based businesses. For more details, visit carlparnell.co.

About Carl Parnell

Carl Parnell is a former heavy metal musician turned online business expert. After stepping away from a successful music career, Parnell discovered a passion for helping experts monetize their knowledge through online courses. He is the creator of the "Organic Course Selling Mastery" program, which teaches a proven system for building and scaling a profitable online course business. Parnell is a ClickFunnels Award winner and a Kajabi "Million Dollar SuperHero" Award recipient, having generated over $5.3 million in revenue from his own online course business. He has been featured alongside industry leaders such as Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, and several of Parnell's clients have already surpassed the $1 million mark in their own businesses. To learn more about how to start your own online course business, click here: http://carlparnell.co