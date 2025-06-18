Leading Koh Tao Dive Center Raises Instructor Pay 20% to Combat Rising Living Costs

Koh Tao, Thailand, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Bombona Diving, one of Koh Tao's premier scuba diving operators, today announced a 20% average pay increase for all diving instructors, effective immediately. The decision comes in response to rising living costs in Thailand's popular diving destination and reflects the company's commitment to supporting its professional diving staff.





Teaching an Open Water Diving Course on Koh Tao

The wage increase affects all certified diving instructors at the center, from Open Water instructors to Dive Master Instructors, representing a significant investment in the company's workforce during a time when the diving industry faces staffing challenges across Southeast Asia.

"Our instructors are the heart of what makes scuba diving in Koh Tao such an exceptional experience," said Bryan Roseman, Owner of La Bombona Diving. "As living costs have increased, we recognized that supporting our team with fair compensation isn't just the right thing to do – it's essential for maintaining the high-quality instruction that our customers expect and deserve."

The decision comes as Koh Tao continues to cement its reputation as one of the world's premier diving destinations, attracting thousands of diving enthusiasts annually to explore its extensive coral reefs and abundant marine life. The island's dive centers have become crucial employers for both local and international diving professionals.

Isabelle Demers, a RAID instructor with 7 years of teaching experience at the center, welcomed the announcement: "The increase makes a real difference in our daily lives. It means we can focus entirely on what we love – sharing the incredible underwater world of Koh Tao with our students – without worrying about making ends meet."

The pay increase is part of La Bombona Diving's broader commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism practices. The company has long been recognized for its environmental conservation efforts and now extends that philosophy to fair employment practices.

"Quality instruction comes from instructors who are valued and supported," added Roseman. "When our team feels secure and appreciated, that translates directly into better experiences for everyone who dives with us in Koh Tao's waters."

The dive center, which has been operating in Koh Tao since 2014, offers a full range of RAID courses from beginner to professional level, as well as daily fun dives to the island's renowned dive sites including Chumphon Pinnacle, Southwest Pinnacle, and Sail Rock.

Industry observers note that the move could set a precedent for other diving operations across Thailand and Southeast Asia, where competition for qualified instructors has intensified as diving tourism rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

La Bombona Diving has been providing world-class scuba diving instruction and experiences in Koh Tao since 2014. Committed to safety, environmental conservation, and exceptional customer service, the center offers RAID courses from beginner to professional level, daily fun dives, and specialty diving experiences. Founded by Kaw Ruangpet, Rocio Garcia Fernandez, Bryan Roseman, the company is dedicated to sustainable diving practices and supporting the local community.

Instructor Teaching open water course on Boat in Koh Tao



