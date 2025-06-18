Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Industry Report 2025: $3.15 Trillion Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 with China Dominating

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the heavy and civil engineering construction market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global heavy and civil engineering construction market reached a value of nearly $2.0 trillion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.92% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.0 trillion in 2024 to $2.49 trillion in 2029 at a rate of 4.46%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2029 and reach $3.15 trillion in 2034.

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 28.43% of the total market in 2023. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited was the largest competitor with a 5.80% share of the market, followed by China Railway Group Ltd. with 5.32%, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. with 4.09%, China Communications Construction Company Limited with 3.14%, Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina Corp.) with 3.09%, Skanska AB with 2.73%, Bouygues SA with 1.47%, Hochtief AG with 1.07%, STRABAG Group AG with 0.95% and Kiewit Corporation with 0.77%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the investment in renewable power generation capabilities, growing investments in infrastructure, rapid industrialization, increasing public-private partnerships, increased focus on urban planning and development policies and growth in rail infrastructure development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high material prices and stringent environmental regulations. Going forward, increasing electricity demand, development of transportation infrastructure, increasing government support and urban redevelopment will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the heavy and civil engineering construction market in the future include lack of skilled workers and infrastructure funding gaps.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the heavy and civil engineering construction market, accounting for 37.69% or $754.93 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the heavy and civil engineering construction market will be Africa and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.16% and 7.76% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.96% and 4.50% respectively.



The heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented by type into utility system construction, highway, street and bridge construction and other heavy and civil engineering construction. The highway, street and bridge construction market was the largest segment of the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by type, accounting for 43.60% or $873.4 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the highway, street and bridge construction segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.00% during 2024-2029.



The heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises and large enterprise. The large enterprises market was the largest segment of the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by organization size, accounting for 71.52% or $1.43 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the large enterprises segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by organization size, at a CAGR of 4.60% during 2024-2029.



The heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented by end user into private and public. The public market was the largest segment of the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by end user, accounting for 72.56% or $1.45 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the private segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction markets segmented by type will arise in the highway, street, and bridge construction segment, which will gain $241.52 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction markets segmented by organization size will arise in the large enterprises segment, which will gain $361.24 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction markets segmented by end user will arise in the public segment, which will gain $334.78 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The heavy and civil engineering construction market size will gain the most in the USA at $77.71 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the heavy and civil engineering construction market include strategic partnerships and collaborations among major players, wind-solar hybrid systems to enhance energy output and efficiency, merger and acquisitions to strengthen market position and groundbreaking of innovative nuclear demonstration project. Player-adopted strategies in the heavy and civil engineering construction market include focus on strengthening business operations through new construction projects and focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the heavy and civil engineering construction to focus on expanding hybrid renewable energy capabilities, focus on advancing flexible nuclear energy integration, focus on the highway, street and bridge construction segment, focus on strategic partnerships to expand renewable infrastructure capabilities, expand in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on the private market segment for higher growth returns.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 606 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.15 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Skanska AB

Bouygues SA

Hochtief AG

STRABAG Group AG

Kiewit Corporation

Doosan Group

Terex Corporation

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)

Gammon India Limited

IRCON International Limited

Tata Projects Ltd

Reliance Infrastructure

DLF

Vinci SA

Hochtief

Skanska

Strabag

Koninklijke BAM Groep

Volker Wessels Group

Zeppelin GmbH

SGS

Interconstruct

Anker Hansen & Co. A/S

Christiansen & Essenbak A/S

C.C. Contractor A/S

EKE-Construction Ltd

Colas Group

Eiffage Construction

Bauer Group

Bennett Construction Limited

Collen Construction Limited

Casais Group

Balfour Beatty

Laing O' Rourke

Interserve

Morgan Sindall

Kier

Skanska Group

STRABAG SE

Budimex

PORR Group

Bird Construction Inc.

Aegion Corporation

Bechtel Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Granite Construction

The Walsh Group Ltd

Conestoga-Rovers & Associates (CRA)

MTC Canada Inc.

Oderbrecht

Camargo Correa

Andrade Gutierrez

Queiroz Galvao

MRV Engenharia

SalfaCorp

Mourik General Contractors

Gilbane Building Company

McCrory Construction Company

Alex Group

Al-Ahly Developmental Habtoor Group LLC

Al Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co.

Al Harbi Trading & Contracting Co.

Al Jaber Group LLC

ALEC Group

Al-Naboodah Constructing

Amer Group

Arabian Bemco Contracting Co.

Arabian Construction Company

Ashtrom Group Ltd

Danya Cebus Ltd

Dutco Balfour Beatty LLC

Electra Ltd

Etihad Water and Electricity

GAMA Industry

Masdar

Mekorot Water Company Ltd

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC)

National Water Company

Palm Hills Developments

Redcon Construction Company

Saudi Bin Ladin Group

Saudi Water Partnership Company

Shikun & Binui Ltd

Landmark Holdings Ltd

Epco Builders Limited

Laxmanbhai Construction Ltd

Parbatsiyani Construction Ltd

Put Sarajevo, Intex Construction

Berger Nigeria Plc

Reynolds Construction Company

Thabimndeni Construction & Projects CC

Orascom Contstruction

Lubrik Construction Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4l4tg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment