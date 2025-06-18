$248.9 Bn HR Advisory Services Market Strategies to 2034: AI Advisory and IT Services Present Top Opportunities

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HR Advisory Services Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the HR advisory services market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global HR advisory services market reached a value of nearly $155.74 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.22% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $155.74 billion in 2024 to $193.42 billion in 2029 at a rate of 4.43%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% from 2029 and reach $248.9 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing focus on employee well-being and mental health, expanding freelance workforce, rising demand for automation in HR processes and evolving compliance and regulatory landscape. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were AI bias and ethical issues and client budget constraints. Going forward, the expansion of remote and hybrid work models, digital transformation initiatives, growth in the recruitment process and a growing number of corporate organizations will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the HR advisory services market in the future include cybersecurity threats and limited availability of skilled HR professionals.



North America was the largest region in the HR advisory services market, accounting for 37.19% or $57.92 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the HR advisory services market will be Middle East and Asia-Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.14% and 7.30% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.14% and 5.41% respectively.



The global HR advisory services market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.59% of the total market in 2023. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. was the largest competitor with a 0.87% share of the market, followed by Accenture plc with 0.87%, ManpowerGroup with 0.76%, Korn Ferry with 0.75%, Aon Hewitt with 0.65%, Ernst & Young Pvt. Ltd. with 0.63%, Baker Tilly International with 0.56%, Hays plc with 0.54%, Willis Towers Watson plc with 0.50% and PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) with 0.47%.



The HR advisory services market is segmented by type into compensation consulting, benefits consulting, data analytics, leadership development, coaching, assessment and selection, AI advisory, candidate experience assessment services, general bespoke consulting and other types. The compensation consulting market was the largest segment of the HR advisory services market segmented by type, accounting for 25.93% or $40.38 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the artificial intelligence (AI) advisory segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the HR advisory services market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.20% during 2024-2029.



The HR advisory services market is segmented by service into integration and deployment, support and maintenance and training and consulting. The integration and deployment market was the largest segment of the HR advisory services market segmented by service, accounting for 39.84% or $62.05 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the training and consulting segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the HR advisory services market segmented by service, at a CAGR of 5.26% during 2024-2029.



The HR advisory services market is segmented by end-user into IT services, manufacturing, financial services, mining and oil and gas, construction, other end-users. The construction market was the largest segment of the HR advisory services market segmented by end-user, accounting for 18.69% or $29.11 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the IT services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the HR advisory services market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 4.92% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the HR advisory services markets segmented by type will arise in the compensation consulting segment, which will gain $49.26 billions of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the HR advisory services markets segmented by service will arise in the training and consulting segment, which will gain $72.26 billions of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the HR advisory services markets segmented by end-user will arise in the financial services segment, which will gain $33.36 billions of global annual sales by 2029. The HR advisory services market size will gain the most in USA at $6.24 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the HR advisory services market include focusing on developing technologically advanced AI solutions, such as employee relations management platforms, focusing on strategic investments, to enable businesses to align with long-term business objectives and focusing on development of integrated payroll solutions for process improvement. Player-adopted strategies in the HR advisory services market include focus on expanding operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions and focus on enhancing business capabilities through the launch of new products.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the HR advisory services to focus on advancing AI-driven employee relations platforms, focus on strategic international expansion through targeted investments, focus on streamlining global payroll with integrated solutions, focus on assessment and selection to drive growth in HR advisory services, focus on training and consulting to maximize growth in HR advisory services, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding direct and digital distribution channels, focus on competitive yet value-based pricing strategies, strengthen digital promotion and email campaigns, collaborating with industry association and extending business network and focus on IT services to maximize growth potential.

Markets Covered:

Type: Compensation Consulting; Benefits Consulting; Data Analysis; Leadership Development; Coaching; Assessment and Selection; AI Advisory; Candidate Experience Assessment Services; General Bespoke Consulting; Other Types

Services: Integration and Development; Support and Maintenance; Training and Consulting

Application: IT services; Manufacturing; Financial Services; Mining and Oil and Gas; Construction; Other Applications

Key Companies Profiled:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc

Accenture plc

ManpowerGroup

Korn Ferry

Aon Hewit

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1376 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $155.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $248.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Accenture plc

ManpowerGroup

Korn Ferry

Aon Hewit

Ernst & Young Pvt. Ltd

Baker Tilly International

Hays plc

Willis Towers Watson plc

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

HR Path

JAC Recruitment Group

Husys consulting limited

People 2.0 Global, LLC

Mercer China

Deloitte China

FESCO (Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resources Service Co., Ltd.)

Recruit Holding

Aon Hewitt Japan

Persol Group

Mercer

Hkp///group

Alcumus

citrus HR

Deloitte

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

EY (Ernst & Young)

Kelly Services

ManpowerGroup

Trenkwalder Group

Hunt Recruitment

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Operations Inc.

Buck

Leapgen

Willis Towers Watson plc

The Josh Bersin Company

Paychex

Bridge Social

Intelligenza

Ubiminds

Mercer

CDL de Florianopolis

Gi Group

ACIF

Grupo Meta RH

Softforay Dijital Donusum

Linked4HR Solutions

The Talent Enterprise

Nathan & Nathan Human Resources Solutions

Tuscan Consulting

NAJMA Consultancy

Pinpoint Human Resource Consultancy

PaySpace

HR Solutions

PE Corporate Services (PECS)

Boston Consulting Group Africa

NEC XON

Bain & Company

Alvarez & Marsal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95zb9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment