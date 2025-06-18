Cameroon Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring MTN Cameroon, Orange, Nexttel, CamTel, and YooMee Mobile

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cameroon Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Cameroon today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Market Highlights

Total telecom service revenue in Cameroon will increase at a five-year CAGR of 4.6% over 2024-2029, driven by growth in mobile data and fixed broadband services.

Mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR of 10.4% over 2024-2029, driven by growing mobile data subscriptions, growing 4G subscriptions, and a projected growth in the uptake of higher-ARPU 5G services.

Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 8.3%, supported by growing adoption of broadband services, on the back of government's investments in fiber broadband network development.

Reasons to Buy

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Cameroon.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



6. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



7. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

MTN Cameroon

Orange Cameroon

Nexttel Cameroon

CamTel

YooMee Mobile

