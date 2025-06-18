U.S. Group Level Term Insurance Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Insurtech Advancements Streamline Group Term Insurance Underwriting, Boosting Market Accessibility and Growth

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Group Level Term Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Tied Agents and Branches, Brokers), Key Companies, Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Group Level Term Insurance Market was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 10.57 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.50%. Insurers are incorporating technology and digitizing their processes to make the underwriting process faster, more efficient, and more accessible to consumers. This has made it easier for businesses to purchase group term insurance policies, positively impacting the market.







In today's competitive insurance market, insurers continuously seek ways to differentiate themselves from their competitors and provide value to their customers. One way they are doing this is by introducing new products that meet the changing needs of consumers. This includes customized coverage options, flexible payment structures, and value-added services.



In May 2020, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America introduced a new feature in its Guardian's level term life insurance, a charitable benefit rider that is built into the policy. This rider allows policyholders to donate a portion of their life insurance proceeds to a charity of their choice. It enables them to support causes they care about while still providing for their loved ones.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market. Many businesses realized the importance of offering comprehensive employee benefits to attract and retain top talent, and group-level term insurance is becoming an increasingly popular option. With more companies offering this benefit, the demand for group-level term insurance policies is also increasing, leading to growth in the market.



U.S. Group Level Term Insurance Market Report Highlights

The tied agents and branches segment accounted for the largest share of 55.3% in 2024. Agents and branches are often affiliated with established insurance companies that have a strong reputation in the market. This helps to build trust with customers, who are more likely to purchase insurance policies from companies they recognize and trust.

The brokers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Brokers have access to a broad range of insurance policies and carriers, which allows them to find the best coverage options at competitive prices. This makes them a preferred choice for many businesses seeking group term life insurance for their employees.

Market players are driving the U.S. group level term insurance market by introducing innovative products and technologies, expanding their distribution channels, and partnering with other players to increase their market share. In addition, players are offering competitive pricing, flexible coverage options, and customized solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States



Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Industry Challenge

U.S. Group Level Term Insurance Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Companies Featured

MetLife

Prudential Financial, Inc.

Lincoln National Corporation

Unum Group

New York Life Insurance Company

Voya Services Company

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

Securian Financial Group, Inc.

Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co.

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arbp5z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment